Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has encouraged the ATP to plan a Masters 1000 series in South America while praising the atmosphere and fan support in the region.

Murray recently competed at the Qatar Open and reached the second round. He began his campaign by cruising past Alexander Muller but fell to Jakub Mensik in the next round. The Czech player outfoxed him 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 7-6(4).

Gearing up for the Dubai Tennis Championships next, the Brit took to his X account on social media and urged the ATP to organize a full-fledged South American tennis swing. He emphasized including a Masters 1000 event on the continent, praising its infectious atmosphere and passionate fans.

"Unpopular opinion. South America should have its own dedicated swing on the tennis tour with its own masters series. The way the fans support the tournaments there is incredible. Amazing atmospheres and tennis is clearly part of their sporting culture. Vamos @atptour," Andy Murray wrote.

Apart from analyzing young and upcoming players on the tennis circuit, Murray doesn't shy away from suggesting meaningful changes to the ATP Tour. He is one of the most experienced players around at the moment and is always well-received by the tennis fraternity.

The Brit chalked up his first win of the season at the Qatar Open 2024. He came close to securing a place in the quarterfinals, but couldn't outlast Mensik in a marathon three-set battle.

Mensik praised the three-time Grand Slam winner for his exceptional commitment to tennis and also recalled watching him win the Wimbledon Championships earlier in his career.

"I'm just happy. It was a tough match today. Andy is an unbelievable player, I know that. When I was young, I watched him Wimbledon two times, so it's unbelievable that he can still compete with the best players in the world," Jakub Mensik said (via ATPTour.com).

"I can do whatever I want. I don't have to do what fans, journalists or anyone is telling me to do. Qualifying for all these tournaments on my right, on my ranking and all the matches that I've won, I want to keep playing just now, so I'm not going to stop," Murray said in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

Andy Murray to square off against Denis Shapovalov in R1 of the Dubai Tennis Championships

Andy Murray will take on Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday (February 26).

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 1-1, with Murray winning their most recent encounter at the Madrid Open 2022 in three sets.

While Murray will enter Dubai on the back of a second-round finish at the Qatar Open, Shapovalov lost in the first round in Rotterdam.

Both players will be hoping to revive their form at the Dubai Tennis Championships and make a deep run.