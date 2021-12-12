Tennis community pays tribute to Manolo Santana

Several tennis stars, past and present, took to social media to pay their respects to tennis legend Manolo Santana, who passed away yesterday, aged 83.

The Spaniard was among the best players of the 1960s and won a total of 69 Singles titles. A clay-court specialist, Santana won the French Open twice -- in 1961 and 1964. The Spaniard also won the US Open in 1965 but the crowning achievement of his career was his Wimbledon triumph in 1966. Santana became the first player from his nation to win the competition.

The former amateur World No.1 also helped Spain reach the final of the Davis Cup in 1965, where they were defeated by Australia.

Tributes to Santana poured in on social media from current tennis stars as well as from some of the game's former greats.

Rod Laver, who played five matches against Santana, wrote:

"My thoughts are with good friend Manolo Santana, who has passed away. A clay court maestro, Manolo famously said grass was for cows, but still managed to win Wimbledon in 1966, and inspired generations of Spanish players with his renowned heavy topspin and fighting spirit."

King of Clay Rafael Nadal thanked Santana for his contributions to tennis in Spain and for inspiring the other players of the nation.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic wrote on Instagram:

"Heartbreaking to just get the news about Manolo Santana. Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to his family and all who loved him, which is so many. Thank you dear Manolo for paving the way, you will be missed and celebrated always! Rest In Peace legend!"

The legendary Billie Jean King won the first of her six Wimbledon titles in 1966, the same year as Santana's triumph. Her tribute read:

"The great Manolo Santana has passed away. He & I won our 1st #Wimbledon singles titles in 1966 (he was the first Spanish man to win the title). We danced the 1st dance at the Ball. He loved the sport, & we shared many conversations over the years. Condolences to his family."

Others who paid tribute to Santana included Martina Navratilova, Conchita Martinez, Garbine Muguruza, Simona Halep and Paula Badosa.

Santana will be remembered as a legend of the game

Santana paved the way for Spanish tennis players

Santana had a brilliant career during which he recorded many wins but also put Spanish tennis on the map. His success paved the way for the likes of Nadal, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Conchita Martinez, Carlos Moya and Garbine Muguruza.

The Spaniard will go down in history as an inspirational sports figure in his own country and as one of the greatest tennis players that ever lived.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya