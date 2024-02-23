Gael Monfils became a father in October 2022 when his wife Elina Svitolina gave birth to their daughter, Skai. The Frenchman recently opened up about the challenges of being away from the little one while on tour.

Monfils is currently competing at the Qatar Open against Jakub Mensik in the semifinals after defeating Botic van de Zandschulp Zhang Zhizhen and Ugo Humbert in the previous three rounds.

In a recent interview with Tennis Majors, Monfils expressed how much he misses Skai. He talked about the extended periods he has been away from her, especially during an age when she's learning a lot. He admitted that while he is fortunate to connect with her through FaceTime; it doesn't replace physically being with her.

"It's hard. I'm going to Dubai next week so it'll really be four weeks – we say four weeks not to say a month! – that I haven't seen her and it's a long time at that age when she discovers lots of things. We're very lucky that FaceTime exists, but it doesn't replace anything," Gael Monfils said.

Monfils added that Skai will be with him and his wife Elina Svitolina in the United States in March as they compete in the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open. He shared how challenging it was to travel with her, expressing concern about not disorienting her too much.

"Fortunately, she will be with us in the United States. The victories help a little, but it takes a long time. Tennis is cool, but I really miss my daughter. We've already gone to Australia for a long time with her, we're going to go back to the United States for a long time so we don't want to disorient her too much either. It's a challenge," Gael Monfils said.

Gael Monfils: "I didn't really see my little brother and my little sister grow up"

Gael Monfils in 2005

Monfils turned pro in 2004 when he was 18 years old. In the same interview, Monfils spoke about how his career choice was a sacrifice he made and that it didn't allow him to see his little brother and his little sister grow up.

"You make a first sacrifice when you are young, in relation to your parents and your family: I didn't really see my little brother and my little sister grow up," he said.

Monfils, who is currently 37, also said that he still has two, three, or four years maximum before retiring but admitted that he has to adapt. However, he is happy because when he wins; it allows him to think about something different from missing his daughter.

"And there it's half a sacrifice not to take that time but hey I still have two or three years maximum, four if it catches fire. I have to adapt, and that’s also why I’m happy to win because it allows me to think about something else," Gael Monfils said.