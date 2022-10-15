Tennis couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils welcome baby girl

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils were blessed with a baby girl on Saturday, the pair revealed through social media posts. They also stated that they named their child Skai.

The couple announced in May that they were expecting their first child. Both have now taken to social media to reveal the news of their child's birth.

"What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils," Elina Svitolina tweeted.

Elina Monfils @ElinaSvitolina

Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils 🥹🥰



Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me What a night !!!Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils 🥹🥰Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils 🥹🥰❤️Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me ❤️ https://t.co/m6CQVDdBV6

Monfils wrote on Twitter:

"I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00 am. Elina was strong and brave. I can't thx enough my wife and God for this special moment. Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ."

Gael Monfils @Gael_Monfils

Elina was strong and brave 🏾 🏾

I can t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment 🏾

Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00Am.Elina was strong and braveI can t thx enough my wife and God for this special momentWelcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00Am.Elina was strong and brave💪🏾🙏🏾I can t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment 🙏🏾Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ ❤️ https://t.co/gWwg6c7pYb

Monfils previously spoke about his excitement regarding the birth of his daughter in an interview with Tennis Channel during the Canadian Open.

“Yeah [I’m excited], it's gonna be a different life. I can’t wait to have my baby girl, I hope I’ll be a cool daddy. It's gonna be in a couple of weeks now. So I just have to focus now, daddy he has to win a couple more matches and be ready for October,” he said.

How have Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils fared in the 2022 season

Elina Svitolina in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Elina Svitolina has had a pretty disappointing season so far, winning only five out of 13 matches. Her best performance in 2022 was reaching the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Open, where she lost to eventual runner-up Camila Osorio.

The Ukrainian's last appearance on the tennis court came during the Miami Open, where she lost her opening match to Heather Watson. She announced a short break from tennis soon after before confirming her maternity leave from the WTA tour. The 28-year-old is currently ranked 164th in the world.

Gael Monfils had a good start to the year as he won the Adelaide International 1 and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before losing to Matteo Berrettini. The Frenchman also defeated then World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells Masters.

He then spent some time on the sidelines due to a heel injury before returning to action at the Canadian Open, where he reached the third round following wins over Pedro Martinez and Maxime Cressy. However, he was forced to retire during his last 16 fixture against Jack Draper due to a foot injury. Monfils is yet to play a match since and is currently 38th in the ATP rankings.

Poll : 0 votes