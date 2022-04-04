Tennis, cricket and now golf: Ashleigh Barty shows her sporting versatility as she bags tournament in Brisbane

Ashleigh Barty continued to showcase her talent in sports as she won a golf tournament in Brisbane on Saturday. The 25-year-old won the women's tournament at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club. Barty beat four other women and won $30 for her victory.

The former World No. 1 is pretty versatile as she has made a career out of two sports. Barty played cricket for about a year when she took a hiatus from tennis in 2014. She played for the Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League.

However, the Australian's biggest success came on the tennis court as she won 15 singles titles. This includes three Grand Slams, three WTA 1000 titles and the 2019 WTA Finals.

Barty also tasted a great deal of success on the doubles circuit as well, winning 12 titles. She won the women's doubles title at the US Open in 2018 while reaching five major finals across all Grand Slams. The Australian has also won four WTA 1000 doubles titles.

Barty and John Peers won the bronze medal in the mixed doubles competition at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Barty had an incredible start to 2022 as she won the Adelaide International. She followed this up by winning the Australian Open without dropping a single set. The 25-year-old became the first Australian to win the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

However, she announced her retirement from tennis a few months after this achievement.

"She’s got a great swing"- Tiger Woods on Ashleigh Barty

Tiger Woods praised Ashleigh Barty's swing

Golf has been an integral part of Ashleigh Barty's life, given that both her parents represented Queensland in the sport. She took to the game when she was young but did not pursue it.

Golf legend Tiger Woods heaped praise on Barty's golfing skills, particularly her swing.

“She’s got a great swing. Are you kidding me?”

Golf's importance also extends to Barty's love life as her fiance Garry Kissick is a golfer as well. In fact, the two met at the Brookwater Golf Club, where the 25-year-old won the tournament on Saturday. She also won the competition in September 2020.

It will be interesting to see if Barty plays golf at a professional level, having already retired from tennis. If that happens, it would not come as much of a surprise.

