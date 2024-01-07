Tennis Daily Schedule: From Iga Swiatek's United Cup final to Aryna Sabalenka's Brisbane match, start time, order of play, live stream details & more

It's finals day across all tournaments happening on the ATP and WTA tours this week, including the United Cup.

Iga Swiatek led Poland and they will face off against Germany, anchored by Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber, in the United Cup final. Over in Brisbane, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will battile it out in yet another final between the two.

They'll be followed by Holger Rune and Grigor Dimitrov, who've been in excellent form throughout the week. The latter is on the hunt for his first title since the 2017 ATP Finals.

Lastly, Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina will duke it out for the ASB Classic title in Auckland. With some exciting matches in store, here's a look at the day's schedules for all the tournaments happening this week:

Schedule for Day 10 of United Cup 2024

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Evening session - (1) Poland vs (16) Germany

Starting at 5:30 p.m. local time: Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber.

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Zverev,

Followed by: Iga Swiatek/Hubert Hurkacz vs Laura Siegemund/Maxmilian Marterer.

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 United Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the matches of the United Cup via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

The final will be played during the evening session at the Ken Rosewell Arena. The first match will begin at 5:30 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 10 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA January 7, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET Canada January 7, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET UK January 7, 2024; 6:30 a.m. GMT India January 7, 2024; 12:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 8 of Brisbane International 2024

Pat Rafter Arena

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz vs (2) Lloyd Glasspool/Jean-Julien Rojer.

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (2) Elena Rybakina.

Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: (1) Holger Rune vs (2) Grigor Dimitrov.

Where to watch Brisbane International 2024?

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN.

Brisbane International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match of the day will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 8 of the Brisbane International are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 6, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET Canada January 6, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET UK January 7, 2024: 2:30 a.m. GMT India January 7, 2024; 8:00 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 7 of the ASB Classic 2024

Stadium

Starting at 5:00 p.m. local time: (1) Coco Gauff vs (2) Elina Svitolina,

followed by: (1) Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Marie Bouzkova vs (2) Anna Danilina/Victoria Hruncakova.

Where to watch ASB Classic 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

ASB Classic 2024 - Match Timings

The day's proceedings will begin at 5:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 6, 2024; 11:00 p.m. ET Canada January 6, 2024; 11:00 p.m. ET UK January 7, 2024: 4:00 a.m. GMT India January 7, 2024; 9:30 a.m. IST