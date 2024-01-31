Tennis Daily Schedule: Montpellier 2024, Linz Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Holger Rune, Jelena Ostapenko

Quite a few big names will take the court on Thursday at this week's tournaments, including the Linz Open.

Jelena Ostapenko will begin her campaign in Linz against Clara Tauson, while Donna Vekic and Dayana Yastremska will square off. Holger Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime will face off against Pablo Llamas Ruiz and Arthur Cazaux, respectively, at the Open Sud de France.

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria will be in action in Hua Hin, along with Linda Fruhvirtova and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

With that in mind, here's a look at the day's schedule for all the tournaments taking place this week:

Schedule for Day 5 of the Open Sud de France

Court Patrice Dominguez

(3) Borna Coric vs Pedro Martinez

(1) Holger Rune vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz

(3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Cazaux

(6) Alexander Shevchenko vs Gregoire Barrere

Where to watch Open Sud de France 2024?

Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Open Sud de France 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 1, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET Canada February 1, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET UK February 1, 2024: 11:30 a.m. GMT India February 1, 2024; 5:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 5 of the Linz Open

Center Court

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs (4) Elise Mertens

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Dayana Yastremska vs (3) Donna Vekic

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (5) Anastasia Potapova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (WC/1) Jelena Ostapenko vs (Q) Clara Tauson

Where to watch Linz Open 2024?

Elise Mertens is the fourth seed at the Linz Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Linz Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Linz Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on both courts will commence at 2:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 5 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA February 1, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET Canada February 1, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET UK February 1, 2024: 1:00 p.m. GMT India February 1, 2024; 6:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 6 of the Hua Hin Championships

Center Court

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: Katie Volynets vs (4) Tatjana Maria

followed by: (8) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Wang Yafan

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Linda Fruhvirtova vs (2) Zhu Lin

followed by: Arina Rodionova vs Zhuoxuan Bai

Where to watch Hua Hin Championships 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Hua Hin Championships 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on all courts would begin at 2:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 1, 2024; 2:00 a.m. ET Canada February 1, 2024; 2:00 a.m. ET UK February 1, 2024: 7:00 a.m. GMT India February 1, 2024; 12:30 p.m. IST