"Wondering if they do this to give an advantage to the Americans" - Tennis fans back Paula Badosa amidst US Open balls controversy

Following in World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's footsteps, Paula Badosa became the second top-10 player on the women's circuit to call out the US Open for using different balls for men and women.

After winning her first match at the Cincinnati Open last week, Swiatek expressed her dislike for the lightweight balls that women have to play with at the US Open and in the tournaments leading up to it. Fourth-ranked Badosa immediately seconded the Pole's opinion, citing "very unfavorable conditions for the players and for the spectacle."

The 24-year-old Spaniard once again raised the issue on Tuesday, as she took to social media to show the differences between the balls used by men and women. Badosa posted a photograph of two cans of tennis balls. While the men's can suggests that its extra duty balls are suited to hard court surfaces, the women's can says that the balls are ideal for clay and indoor surfaces.

Tennis fans were quick to voice their opinions. The majority of followers expressed support for Badosa's claim, slamming the tournament organizers for being the only Grand Slam to use different balls for men and women.

"What seemed like a hyperbolic comment from Craig Tyzzer a year ago could turn out to be a very significant factor in this year’s US Open as Top WTA players speak out against the balls being different for the women than the men. These details matter in a game of very small margins," a fan tweeted.

Vansh @vanshv2k Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Paula Badosa on Instagram about the US Open balls.



It really makes no sense that the tournament is still using different balls for women and men. Lighter balls = harder to control = more errors.



Worst than that: they're not available abroad, so players can't practice with them. Paula Badosa on Instagram about the US Open balls.It really makes no sense that the tournament is still using different balls for women and men. Lighter balls = harder to control = more errors.Worst than that: they're not available abroad, so players can't practice with them. https://t.co/A323sN49Et What seemed like a hyperbolic comment from Craig Tyzer a year ago could turn out to be a very significant factor in this year’s US Open as Top WTA players speak out against the balls being different for the women than the men. These details matter in a game of very small margins. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… What seemed like a hyperbolic comment from Craig Tyzer a year ago could turn out to be a very significant factor in this year’s US Open as Top WTA players speak out against the balls being different for the women than the men. These details matter in a game of very small margins. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

"The game has evolved. Should be the same Extra Duty ball for Men and Women. She's 100% right in my opinion," a user posted.

"The fact that they play with different balls which are clearly identified for different purposes is already confusing enough, but I can see absolutely no reason for tennis balls not to be available elsewhere (meaning not even for online purchase). How does this make sense?" another tweet read.

Andre R @RolembergAndre Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Paula Badosa on Instagram about the US Open balls.



It really makes no sense that the tournament is still using different balls for women and men. Lighter balls = harder to control = more errors.



Worst than that: they're not available abroad, so players can't practice with them. Paula Badosa on Instagram about the US Open balls.It really makes no sense that the tournament is still using different balls for women and men. Lighter balls = harder to control = more errors.Worst than that: they're not available abroad, so players can't practice with them. https://t.co/A323sN49Et The fact that they play with different balls which are clearly identified for different purposes is already confusing enough, but I can see absolutely no reason for tennis balls not to be available elsewhere (meaning not even for online purchase). How does this make sense? twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… The fact that they play with different balls which are clearly identified for different purposes is already confusing enough, but I can see absolutely no reason for tennis balls not to be available elsewhere (meaning not even for online purchase). How does this make sense? twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Here are some more reactions:

Kelvin Gray 🗺 @0try in a week or so, right ? 2 players who are pretty good on clay as well 🤔

I don’t doubt the fact that it affects WTA players, but tennis, as it is, has become too homogeneous i.e slower court speed across diff surfaces .. Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Paula Badosa on Instagram about the US Open balls.



It really makes no sense that the tournament is still using different balls for women and men. Lighter balls = harder to control = more errors.



Worst than that: they're not available abroad, so players can't practice with them. Paula Badosa on Instagram about the US Open balls.It really makes no sense that the tournament is still using different balls for women and men. Lighter balls = harder to control = more errors.Worst than that: they're not available abroad, so players can't practice with them. https://t.co/A323sN49Et Hang on, she’s a 2nd player to complain about US Openin a week or so, right ? 2 players who are pretty good on clay as well 🤔I don’t doubt the fact that it affects WTA players, but tennis, as it is, has become too homogeneous i.e slower court speed across diff surfaces .. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Hang on, she’s a 2nd player to complain about US Open 🎾🎾 in a week or so, right ? 2 players who are pretty good on clay as well 🤔I don’t doubt the fact that it affects WTA players, but tennis, as it is, has become too homogeneous i.e slower court speed across diff surfaces .. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Christopher Mooney @Christo80425466 @gasparlanca A lot of players control the balls fine though? Madison Keys says it is her favourite type of ball. The biggest issue here is that they’re not available easily in Europe! @gasparlanca A lot of players control the balls fine though? Madison Keys says it is her favourite type of ball. The biggest issue here is that they’re not available easily in Europe!

Owen @tennisnation Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Paula Badosa on Instagram about the US Open balls.



It really makes no sense that the tournament is still using different balls for women and men. Lighter balls = harder to control = more errors.



Worst than that: they're not available abroad, so players can't practice with them. Paula Badosa on Instagram about the US Open balls.It really makes no sense that the tournament is still using different balls for women and men. Lighter balls = harder to control = more errors.Worst than that: they're not available abroad, so players can't practice with them. https://t.co/A323sN49Et Really don’t see any logical reason why the US Open, an outdoor hard court tournament, would have the WTA use balls intended to be used on clay or indoor surfaces. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Really don’t see any logical reason why the US Open, an outdoor hard court tournament, would have the WTA use balls intended to be used on clay or indoor surfaces. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Jason @The74727 @gasparlanca Wondering if they do this to give an advantage to the Americans who would have access to them for practice 🤔 @gasparlanca Wondering if they do this to give an advantage to the Americans who would have access to them for practice 🤔

Andrea Oliván ⚡️ @andreaolivang @gasparlanca There is no point in making women use balls intended to be used on clay or indoor surfaces while playing in an outdoor tournament. @gasparlanca There is no point in making women use balls intended to be used on clay or indoor surfaces while playing in an outdoor tournament.

Rita Sofia @annoyingrita Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Paula Badosa on Instagram about the US Open balls.



It really makes no sense that the tournament is still using different balls for women and men. Lighter balls = harder to control = more errors.



Worst than that: they're not available abroad, so players can't practice with them. Paula Badosa on Instagram about the US Open balls.It really makes no sense that the tournament is still using different balls for women and men. Lighter balls = harder to control = more errors.Worst than that: they're not available abroad, so players can't practice with them. https://t.co/A323sN49Et This would be a point - if women were playing against men but they are all having to use the same balls as their opponents- some players adapt well to them and some don't, why should those that play well with them be penalised? Surfaces change but balls can't? twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… This would be a point - if women were playing against men but they are all having to use the same balls as their opponents- some players adapt well to them and some don't, why should those that play well with them be penalised? Surfaces change but balls can't? twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Kelley Anderson Whitehurst @Kelley_BU @gasparlanca College women’s tennis plays with the extra duty balls. Crazy they don’t at the grand slams @gasparlanca College women’s tennis plays with the extra duty balls. Crazy they don’t at the grand slams

Paula Badosa is the 4th seed at the US Open

Paula Badosa is currently ranked 4th in the world

World No. 4 Paula Badosa is the fourth seed at the upcoming US Open, behind Iga Swiatek, Anna Kontaveit, and Maria Sakkari. With a win-loss record of 29-16 this season, Spain's Badosa has been in fine form, barring recent first-round exits at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open.

Badosa has won just one title so far in 2022, when she beat Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in the title clash at the Sydney Tennis Classic, a WTA 500 tournament. On her way to the title, the Spaniard beat the likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Ajla Tomljanovic, Belinda Bencic, and Daria Kasatkina.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala