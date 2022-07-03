"He talks so much about his own mental health struggles, but then has zero consideration for anyone else's"- Tennis fans criticize Nick Kyrgios' comments on Stefanos Tsitsipas

The one constant in Nick Kyrgios' season so far, despite all the turmoil that surrounds him continuously, has been his tennis. The Australian, a force to be reckoned with on grass, is enjoying a fairytale grass court season thus far.

Kyrgios, who advanced to the quarterfinals in 2014, beat No. 24 seed Filip Krajinovic in the second round after surviving a five-set thriller against young Brit Paul Jubb in the first round.

In his ill-tempered third round encounter, Nick Kyrgios defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) in a match that had three code violations: one for Kyrgios for an audible obscenity and two for Tsitsipas for ball abuse.

The match was controversial from the start, with both the players complaining about each other to the chair umpire. The 27-year-old believed Tsitsipas ought to have been disqualified for hitting his ball into the spectators, while the Greek took offense at Kyrgios' involvement with the spectators.

The controversy extended beyond the actual match, as Stefanos Tsitsipas referred to Nick Kyrgios as an "evil bully" in his post-match press conference, and the World No. 40 responded by calling the Greek "soft."

Tennis fans on social media didn't take well Nick Kyrgios' disrespectful statements about Stefanos Tsitsipas; the majority of them criticized the Australian for his "toxic and abusive behavior" and pointed out that the World No. 40 has "zero consideration for anyone else's mental health."

"To lament that society doesn’t allow men to have mental health issues (when discussing himself) then turn around and say another man is “soft” for calling out his toxic and abusive behavior is on-brand hypocrisy for Kyrgios," one fan wrote.

Vansh @vanshv2k Kenny Ducey @KennyDucey "To come in here and say I bullied him and stuff, that's just soft. We're not cut from the same cloth" - Kyrgios on Tsitsipas This was the worst part of Kyrgios' presser for me. The fact that he actually stooped that low. Calling Tsitsipas "soft" reeks of toxic masculinity. He talks so much about his own mental health struggles, but then has zero consideration for anyone else's. Blatantly Ironic, right?

One of them is perennial top 10, Slam finalist (future winner), multiple M1000 winner and the other one thinks he's gangsta because he bullies umpires and line judges🙃



Definitely different!

Kyrgios is an ass. Always was and always will be. And he's not that good a player either. The problem is media gives him a free pass on just about everything. And I say this as a journalist m "Oh he's not bad, he's just misunderstood". No. He IS bad. And he should be called out.

"The way that he doesn’t even realise that the circus show was all him. and he’s not even the most liked on tour when will we be free of him," another user tweeted.

For someone who has been so open about his own mental health struggles, this is pretty disappointing from Nick

@NickKyrgios whines that the crowd abuses him on Instagram to the point he spat at them and is telling another player they're soft. The lack of self awareness

Typical bully - calling the victim " soft"

"Says the guy who only in halle got mad and went off about someone coughing in the stands, who has complete meltdowns every single match, who can't go a match without screaming abuse at either a ballkid, umpire or crowd (or sometimes all three)," another account posted.

such a fucking weirdo dude no one likes u

Claims that he loves stef and has a lot of respect for him but then says this. Hmm

"Tsisipas has made the last 4 of a slam 5 times, Nick 0, despite being 4 years younger. More titles too. Why does this guy talk like he's got Djokovic level achievements," one user wrote.

Says the guy who skips the clay season because he can't compete on the surface.

Grow up and get help. The toxic masculinity is vile 🙄

saying stefanos is 'soft and not a true competitor' for sharing his feelings just proves the kind of person he is on and off court

Nick Kyrgios eyes a deep run at Wimbledon 2022

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

To reach the 2022 Wimbledon Championships quarterfinals, Nick Kyrgios will face off against American Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round on Monday. The 27-year-old will attempt to advance to his first major quarterfinal since the 2015 Australian Open and third overall.

He is surely now favourite to meet Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals...



#Wimbledon Nick Kyrgios will face Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round on Monday, and then Cristian Garin or Alex de Minaur. He is surely now favourite to meet Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals...

He will be eager to put up another performance at Wimbledon, where he established himself as a rising star in 2014. He pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament that year when he beat Rafael Nadal to make it to the quarterfinals. If things go in his favor, the Aussie is on course to face the Spaniard in the semifinals at SW19 this year.

