"Why did he pick like the one woman that would still absolutely dominate if she played against men"- Tennis fans criticize Ben Shapiro for his comments on Serena Williams

Tennis fans on Twitter were enraged by the comments made by Ben Shapiro about the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Shapiro, the host of The Ben Shapiro Show, a daily conservative political podcast and live radio show, took a dig at Williams, saying that no one would have heard of the tennis legend if athletes were not separated by their gender. He stated that she could not even beat a 250th-ranked male tennis player on the ATP tour.

"The Left is now arguing that we shouldn't separate sports by sex; they argue that men have no biological advantage over women in athletics. If women and men were not separated by sex in sports, nobody ever would have heard of Serena Williams. That's not sexism. It's reality," Shapiro tweeted.

As expected, many fans reacted to his comments, with most not agreeing with his point of view.

"Why did he pick like the one woman that would still absolutely dominate if she played against men," said a fan.

sam @samdruszkiewicz Why did he pick like the one woman that would still absolutely dominate if she played against men

"As a leftist, not all of us agree there is no biological difference between the sexes. Nice strawman," read one tweet.

Jane🌎🇵🇸 @Janesienna2 @benshapiro As a leftist, not all of us agree there is no biological difference between the sexes. Nice strawman

One fan agreed with Shapiro but said that Williams was a bad example to use.

"I agree with you Ben but I think you picked a bad example. Serena would have smoked most of the men she would have played. Tennis itself may be a bad example. If anything women would seem to have the advantage in tennis," a user said.

Joseph D. Rucker @Joseph_D_Rucker @benshapiro I agree with you Ben but I think you picked a bad example. Serena would have smoked most of the men she would have played. Tennis itself may be a bad example. If anything women would seem to have the advantage in tennis

Here are some other fan reactions to Ben Shapiro's tweets:

Barb @Barbara09217777 @benshapiro I believe i speak for all Americans when I say Serena Williams could play linebacker in the NFL

Bruce Barton 🌊 @BruceBa21417771 @benshapiro No, it's misogyny. Guess you are too young to know about Billie Jean King defeating Bobby Riggs in 1973, in an exhibition match, winning $100,000. So tennis was a good pick for your chauvinist comment.

Julio the guard donkey✌🏽 🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 @DonkeyJulio @benshapiro Ben Shapiro having sports takes is about the last thing in the world I want to listen to.

Marc Regnier @MarcRegnier24 @benshapiro She literally said this herself. Women dont want to compete with men, they want respect from men about their craft. That is all. The brilliance of the woke left turns that into "we are just as good at sports as men"

Bonzai @bonzaiblog @benshapiro All I know is that Ben would not make it on most women teams in any sport, but that's another topic.

"It is quite a vacuum that Roger Federer and Serena Williams leave" - Rennae Stubbs

Serena Williams and Roger Federer pictured at the 2019 Miami Open.

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs stated that both Roger Federer and Serena Williams are leaving a void in the sport of tennis.

Both icons recently announced their retirement from the sport, with Federer hanging up his racquet after the Laver Cup later this month.

"It is quite a vacuum that they leave. Roger [Federer] and Serena [Williams] are so synonymous. It was interesting because I had talked about this with Serena years ago and it was a guess that they were both retired at the same time. And look at that, they've done that," said Stubbs.

The 51-year-old Aussie stated that both athletes could have added more Grand Slams to their tally if it were not for injuries.

"With the injuries Roger had sustained over the last year and of course with Serena losing a year (while) having her child and then trying to come back from that. Certainly, they could have probably achieved even more Grand Slam titles, both of them," she said.

