"The all-black one has me drooling" — Tennis fans divided over Rafael Nadal's end-of-season outfit

Rafael Nadal has enjoyed a fantastic season in 2022 so far, winning four titles, including the Australian Open and French Open. For the first time in his glorious career, the Spaniard can say that he has more Grand Slam titles than any other male player. His win-loss record this year stands at 38-5.
After Nadal's fourth-round defeat to Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 US Open, his outfit for the remainder of the season was recently revealed. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has decided to don a kit similar to the one he put on at the French Open this year. His new outfit includes a green T-shirt with black shoulders and white or black shorts.
Fans are apparently divided over the choice of design and colors of the outfit. While some were quick to point out the similarities to his previous attire earlier this year, a few slammed the designer for messing up Nadal's look. Others believe that the Spaniard can pull off any kind of outfit and that they will have to wait for him to show up in these colors before passing judgment.
"I have defended all of Rafa kits this year but I cannot defend this one. Is he wearing black shorts with it? That might make it better," a fan tweeted.
"Hmm honestly I’m conflicted but Rafa can make any outfit look incredible!! Can’t go wrong with the black jacket and shorts either," a user wrote.
"I would have preferred a different color. He already wore green in Paris, but I guess it brings back some good memories," another tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions:
Rafael Nadal is the first to qualify for the 2022 ATP Finals
After beating Fabio Fognini in the second round of the 2022 US Open, Rafael Nadal became the first player to qualify for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, scheduled to be held in Turin from November 13-20. This is the 17th time that the Spaniard has made it to the prestigious tournament, but it's also one of the few events where he is yet to go all the way and win.
Speaking on his qualification in a press conference after defeating Fognini, Nadal stated that he was happy to have a chance to finish the year in the top five.
"Well, I know I will be there since a while because winning two Grand Slams, it's difficult to not be there," Rafael Nadal said. "But, yeah, good news of course. One more year at the age of 36 to finish the year probably in the top five. It's better than what we expected when we started the year and we didn't know much about how things were going to go."