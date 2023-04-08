Martina Navratilova has ruffled many feathers by dissing Nike for collaborating with a transgender influencer to promote their sports bras.

Navratilova came out as a lesbian in the 1980s, and today is a well-known LGBTQIA+ activist. However, in the recent past, the American has made some controversial statements, calling the participation of trans athletes in a women's competition 'insane.'

Nike recently partnered with trans influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney, inciting mixed responses from fans. While some appreciated Nike's move, many called for boycott of the sporting giant on the grounds that they could have picked any other female athlete for their apparel.

Navratilova also took to Twitter to register her frustration over Nike's controversial collaboration. The legendary former tennis player indirectly criticized Nike in a reply to a tweet supporting boycott calls against the company.

"I guess Nike couldn’t find a female athlete to sell sports bras…" Navratilova tweeted

Many fans were angered by Navratilova's stance considering the American was herself coached by a trans player, Renee Richards. Richards worked with Navratilova after her retirement from tennis, from 1981-1983; under her guidance, Navratilova won three Grand Slam titles.

Many also accused Navratilova of being a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), a term used for 'transphobic' women.

"Maybe they should’ve used your former coach, who was a trans woman and a former athlete. Unless that would’ve been a problem too…" a fan tweeted.

"A trans woman coached you to two Wimbledon titles you ungrateful bigot," another fan lashed out at Navratilova

Here are some more reactions to Navratilova's tweet:

"How are people who have been discriminated against in the past have the audacityto say such shit? So she'll call out Margaret Court but is a terf? All bloody hypocrites."

"Typical boomer bullshit. Fight for your own rights, and then everyone who comes after can fuck right off."

"There's lots of women that represent Nike so stop trying to make a problem where there isn't one, you just want to be a miserable loser"

DM @Gamesetmatch11

Name one other trans person represented by any sports brand?



Clothes are literally for everyone.

This is being inclusive.

"PLENTY of female athletes are represented by Nike. Name one other trans person represented by any sports brand? Clothes are literally for everyone. This is being inclusive. Sit down and listen, you might learn something."

Pandemic at the Disco @RKSAlberta

It's not like Nike dropped all their cis-female models, FFS.

"If trans women are going to buy and wear sports bras (they do, I know trans women who own them), wouldn't it make sense that they would use trans women to market them, *in addition* to cis-women? It's not like Nike dropped all their cis-female models, FFS. This is such stupidity"

Martina Navratilova enjoys time in Aspen after being declared cancer free

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals - Previews

In January this year, Martina Navratilova announced that she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer simultaneously. That news sent shock waves across the sporting world.

But on Tuesday, April 4, the 66-year-old revealed in an interview with TalkTv that she was 'cancer free'.

Navratilova subsequently took to Twitter to share an image of herself vacationing in Aspen, Colorado. She joked that while she had planned on taking the trip last year before Christmas, her body had other plans.

"So grateful to be back on my beloved Aspen Mountain, finally. Was supposed to go before Christmas but my body had other ideas. Day 1 is in the books:)"

Martina Navratilova @Martina So grateful to be back on my beloved Aspen Mountain , finally. Was supposed to go before Christmas but my body had other ideas. Day 1 is in the books:) So grateful to be back on my beloved Aspen Mountain , finally. Was supposed to go before Christmas but my body had other ideas. Day 1 is in the books:) https://t.co/bZg6aSX1Vn

Navratilova had undergone treatment for early stages of breast cancer in 2010 as well. Today, fortunately, the tennis legend is in remission.

