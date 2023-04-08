Martina Navratilova has ruffled many feathers by dissing Nike for collaborating with a transgender influencer to promote their sports bras.
Navratilova came out as a lesbian in the 1980s, and today is a well-known LGBTQIA+ activist. However, in the recent past, the American has made some controversial statements, calling the participation of trans athletes in a women's competition 'insane.'
Nike recently partnered with trans influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney, inciting mixed responses from fans. While some appreciated Nike's move, many called for boycott of the sporting giant on the grounds that they could have picked any other female athlete for their apparel.
Navratilova also took to Twitter to register her frustration over Nike's controversial collaboration. The legendary former tennis player indirectly criticized Nike in a reply to a tweet supporting boycott calls against the company.
"I guess Nike couldn’t find a female athlete to sell sports bras…" Navratilova tweeted
Many fans were angered by Navratilova's stance considering the American was herself coached by a trans player, Renee Richards. Richards worked with Navratilova after her retirement from tennis, from 1981-1983; under her guidance, Navratilova won three Grand Slam titles.
Many also accused Navratilova of being a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), a term used for 'transphobic' women.
"Maybe they should’ve used your former coach, who was a trans woman and a former athlete. Unless that would’ve been a problem too…" a fan tweeted.
"A trans woman coached you to two Wimbledon titles you ungrateful bigot," another fan lashed out at Navratilova
Here are some more reactions to Navratilova's tweet:
Martina Navratilova enjoys time in Aspen after being declared cancer free
In January this year, Martina Navratilova announced that she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer simultaneously. That news sent shock waves across the sporting world.
But on Tuesday, April 4, the 66-year-old revealed in an interview with TalkTv that she was 'cancer free'.
Navratilova subsequently took to Twitter to share an image of herself vacationing in Aspen, Colorado. She joked that while she had planned on taking the trip last year before Christmas, her body had other plans.
"So grateful to be back on my beloved Aspen Mountain, finally. Was supposed to go before Christmas but my body had other ideas. Day 1 is in the books:)"
Navratilova had undergone treatment for early stages of breast cancer in 2010 as well. Today, fortunately, the tennis legend is in remission.