"All Africa is behind her" - Tennis fans react to Ons Jabeur becoming the first African, Tunisian, and Arab Wimbledon finalist 

Ons Jabeur created history by becoming the first African to advance to the Wimbledon finals after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win over Tatjana Maria of Germany.

Jabeur, who was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open, lost her first-round match at Roland Garros despite being a finalist at the Italian Open after having won the title at Madrid.

At Wimbledon, the Tunisian got past the likes of Elise Mertens and Marie Bouzkova en route to her first-ever Grand Slam finals.

José Morgado @josemorgado 27yo Ons Jabeur from Tunisia beats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon final and become the first ever African woman to reach a Grand Slam final.



What a moment. 27yo Ons Jabeur from Tunisia beats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon final and become the first ever African woman to reach a Grand Slam final. What a moment. https://t.co/C3MifaljC8

Tennis fans have been reacting to the 27-year-old's feat with a special mention for the African connection.

"All Africa is behind her 100. Also has the best personality," one fan said.

Nzeugma ❄️ @nzeugma_ . Also has the best personality. @josemorgado All Africa is behind her. Also has the best personality. @josemorgado All Africa is behind her 💯. Also has the best personality.

The historic final appearance also ignited a sense of Arabic pride with those from the community hailing the Tunisian's dream run.

"Keep calm, carry Ons and yaalla habibi" was a message to spur on the Wimbledon finalist ahead of Saturday's big match.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



Keep calm, carry Ons & yalla habibi Ons Jabeur - an Arab, Muslim woman from Tunisia - d. Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon finalKeep calm, carry Ons & yalla habibi Ons Jabeur - an Arab, Muslim woman from Tunisia - d. Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon finalKeep calm, carry Ons & yalla habibi 🇹🇳 https://t.co/I5i5pPNP3k

A Simona Halep fan appeared to be in a quandary about which player to cheer for, but did not hesitate to describe Ons Jabeur's achievement as "a class act." The Romanian later lost her Wimbledon semifinal against Elena Rybakina.

"As much as I would like Halep to win it all, it’s hard to root against Ons right now. What a class act, what a great personality, what an inspiration!" a Halep fan said.

Tomtetom @Tomtetom2 @josemorgado As much as I would like Halep to win it all it‘s hard to root against Ons right now. What a class act, what a great personality, what an inspiration! @josemorgado As much as I would like Halep to win it all it‘s hard to root against Ons right now. What a class act, what a great personality, what an inspiration!

Julio Cesar Rodriguez @jcrmtxus @josemorgado For moments like this is that we follow this beautiful sport. What an amazing moment for #OnsJabeur and what it represents. Now for the title! @josemorgado For moments like this is that we follow this beautiful sport. What an amazing moment for #OnsJabeur and what it represents. Now for the title!

The Wimbledon finalist's on-court speech in which she spoke highly of her opponent Tatjana Maria was lauded by an admirer.

"Great Tennis player, certainly a role model, and for sharing her victory with her good friend, a classy woman - I hope she wins on Saturday," one user tweeted.

Jackie Skinner @JackieS49707287 @josemorgado Great Tennis player, certainly a role model, and for sharing her victory with her good friend, a classy woman - I hope she wins on Saturday @josemorgado Great Tennis player, certainly a role model, and for sharing her victory with her good friend, a classy woman - I hope she wins on Saturday💜

G☀️🐝D V🗽BES @MKADH1 looked outstanding in the first set, had a level drop in the second, but recovered for a dominant third vs Maria as she punches her ticket 🎟 to the finals @josemorgado Jabeurlooked outstanding in the first set, had a level drop in the second, but recovered for a dominant third vs Mariaas she punches her ticket 🎟 to the finals #Wimbledon2022 @josemorgado Jabeur 🇹🇳 looked outstanding in the first set, had a level drop in the second, but recovered for a dominant third vs Maria 🇩🇪 as she punches her ticket 🎟 to the finals #Wimbledon2022 🌱 🎾

Both semifinalists were applauded for their efforts, with Maria Tatjana finding a mention alongside Ons Jabeur.

"Wonderful finalist! Wonderful player! Lovely tribute to @Maria_Tatjana who is an inspiration to women everywhere just as she inspired @Ons_Jabeur. Fantastic to see the first African, Arabic, Tunisian finalist in the Ladies Wimbledon Singles final," another user said.

AutonomousTrish 🌻 💙#FBPE #Covid19IsAirborne @Liffey2



Lovely tribute to



Fantastic to see the first African, Arabic, Tunisian finalist in the Ladies Wimbledon Singles final @josemorgado Wonderful finalist! Wonderful player!Lovely tribute to @Maria_Tatjana who is an inspiration to women everywhere just as she inspired @Ons_Jabeur Fantastic to see the first African, Arabic, Tunisian finalist in the Ladies Wimbledon Singles final @josemorgado Wonderful finalist! Wonderful player!Lovely tribute to @Maria_Tatjana who is an inspiration to women everywhere just as she inspired @Ons_JabeurFantastic to see the first African, Arabic, Tunisian finalist in the Ladies Wimbledon Singles final

Ons Jabeur slices and volleys her way to historic Wimbledon final

Ons Jabeur in action against Maria Tatjana in the Wimbledon semifinals

Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria indulged in delectable slices and volleys, but the German's strong serve, which helped her win the second set, failed to come to her aid in the crucial decider.

Jabeur wrapped up the first set with ease before the German raced to a 3-1 lead in the second set and held steady to draw level with her opponent.

The 2022 Madrid Open champion came into her own and secured a double break in the decider to steer clear of her opponent with a 5-0 lead which placed her on the cusp of history ahead of a maiden Wimbledon final.

Ons Jabeur @Ons_Jabeur



, you were amazing. An inspiration for all women athletes out there! Finals baby!! @Maria_Tatjana , you were amazing. An inspiration for all women athletes out there! Finals baby!! 🔥🙌 🇹🇳@Maria_Tatjana, you were amazing. An inspiration for all women athletes out there! 👏 https://t.co/c3WPk6cp80

The third seed has now won 22 of her last 24 matches with an overall 36-9 win-loss record this season.

Jabeur, who was seeded 21st at SW19 last year defeated five-time title-holder Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek en route to a place in the quarterfinals where she went down to Aryna Sabalenka.

The Tunisian will face Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far