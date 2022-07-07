"All Africa is behind her" - Tennis fans react to Ons Jabeur becoming the first African, Tunisian, and Arab Wimbledon finalist 

Ons Jabeur created history by becoming the first African to advance to the Wimbledon finals after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win over Tatjana Maria of Germany.
Jabeur, who was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open, lost her first-round match at Roland Garros despite being a finalist at the Italian Open after having won the title at Madrid.
At Wimbledon, the Tunisian got past the likes of Elise Mertens and Marie Bouzkova en route to her first-ever Grand Slam finals.
Tennis fans have been reacting to the 27-year-old's feat with a special mention for the African connection.
"All Africa is behind her 100. Also has the best personality," one fan said.
The historic final appearance also ignited a sense of Arabic pride with those from the community hailing the Tunisian's dream run.
"Keep calm, carry Ons and yaalla habibi" was a message to spur on the Wimbledon finalist ahead of Saturday's big match.
A Simona Halep fan appeared to be in a quandary about which player to cheer for, but did not hesitate to describe Ons Jabeur's achievement as "a class act." The Romanian later lost her Wimbledon semifinal against Elena Rybakina.
"As much as I would like Halep to win it all, it’s hard to root against Ons right now. What a class act, what a great personality, what an inspiration!" a Halep fan said.
The Wimbledon finalist's on-court speech in which she spoke highly of her opponent Tatjana Maria was lauded by an admirer.
"Great Tennis player, certainly a role model, and for sharing her victory with her good friend, a classy woman - I hope she wins on Saturday," one user tweeted.
Both semifinalists were applauded for their efforts, with Maria Tatjana finding a mention alongside Ons Jabeur.
"Wonderful finalist! Wonderful player! Lovely tribute to @Maria_Tatjana who is an inspiration to women everywhere just as she inspired @Ons_Jabeur. Fantastic to see the first African, Arabic, Tunisian finalist in the Ladies Wimbledon Singles final," another user said.
Ons Jabeur slices and volleys her way to historic Wimbledon final
Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria indulged in delectable slices and volleys, but the German's strong serve, which helped her win the second set, failed to come to her aid in the crucial decider.
Jabeur wrapped up the first set with ease before the German raced to a 3-1 lead in the second set and held steady to draw level with her opponent.
The 2022 Madrid Open champion came into her own and secured a double break in the decider to steer clear of her opponent with a 5-0 lead which placed her on the cusp of history ahead of a maiden Wimbledon final.
The third seed has now won 22 of her last 24 matches with an overall 36-9 win-loss record this season.
Jabeur, who was seeded 21st at SW19 last year defeated five-time title-holder Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek en route to a place in the quarterfinals where she went down to Aryna Sabalenka.
The Tunisian will face Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.