"I know we love Serena Williams but tickets for the US Open are really getting out of hand" - Tennis fans rage at insane ticket prices at Flushing Meadows

Serena Williams is all set to play in the last tournament of her legendary career at the 2022 US Open, beginning on 29 August. However, many fans have complained about the staggering ticket prices for her first-round match as well as other matches at Flushing Meadows.

Many took to social media to express their disbelief over ticket prices at the New York Major, with one fan suggesting that they are "getting out of hand."

"I know we love Serena but tickets for the US Open are really getting out of hand…" the fan wrote.

Crystal Fleming 🏳️‍🌈 @alwaystheself I know we love Serena but tickets for the US Open are really getting out of hand… I know we love Serena but tickets for the US Open are really getting out of hand… https://t.co/ZqyzBWVwwk

Another fan pointed out that tickets for Williams' first-round match were selling for $2000 "for not even the good seats."

"Oh god tickets are $2000 for not even the good seats. I hope she can last until the 3rd round so that I can see her with the tickets I already have," the fan lamented.

alyssa lee @a_lyssal_ee @PHShriver @usopen Oh god tickets are $2000 for not even the good seats. I hope she can last until the 3rd round so that I can see her with the tickets I already have 🤞 @PHShriver @usopen Oh god tickets are $2000 for not even the good seats. I hope she can last until the 3rd round so that I can see her with the tickets I already have 🤞

Here are some more reactions:

TroubleFault @troublefault Rafa is scheduled to play his first US Open match on Tuesday, probably in the evening. Some current night session ticket prices omg I wouldn’t be mad if somebody wanted to DM a pic of whoever ends up sitting in that $11k seat 🙃 Rafa is scheduled to play his first US Open match on Tuesday, probably in the evening. Some current night session ticket prices omg I wouldn’t be mad if somebody wanted to DM a pic of whoever ends up sitting in that $11k seat 🙃 https://t.co/SwB1jk2SCd

GlamSpinTennis @GlamSpinTennis Wow…the US open ticket situation is a disaster. Only resale tix available for Mon and Tues night sessions on Ashe. Whew! Wow…the US open ticket situation is a disaster. Only resale tix available for Mon and Tues night sessions on Ashe. Whew!

Raphaël Dabadie🇫🇷🇺🇸 @RaphaelDabadie twitter.com/troublefault/s… TroubleFault @troublefault Rafa is scheduled to play his first US Open match on Tuesday, probably in the evening. Some current night session ticket prices omg I wouldn’t be mad if somebody wanted to DM a pic of whoever ends up sitting in that $11k seat 🙃 Rafa is scheduled to play his first US Open match on Tuesday, probably in the evening. Some current night session ticket prices omg I wouldn’t be mad if somebody wanted to DM a pic of whoever ends up sitting in that $11k seat 🙃 https://t.co/SwB1jk2SCd 11.000$ 11.000$ 😵 twitter.com/troublefault/s…

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_2022 🤪 @troublefault We love Rafa, but this is maybe a little too expensive @troublefault We love Rafa, but this is maybe a little too expensive 😂🤪

Ash Marshall @AMarshallSport



The entry price could easily go above $200 this weekend as fans scramble for one possible last glimpse of the US Open resale ticket prices for Monday night’s session in Ashe have jumped 30 percent in the past 15 minutes after it was announced Serena plays on Monday.The entry price could easily go above $200 this weekend as fans scramble for one possible last glimpse of the US Open resale ticket prices for Monday night’s session in Ashe have jumped 30 percent in the past 15 minutes after it was announced Serena plays on Monday. The entry price could easily go above $200 this weekend as fans scramble for one possible last glimpse of the 👑

Aki Watanabe @akiopteryx Wow, @usopen tickets are insane right now! $230 for cheapest, early round tickets. This is the power of Serena Williams. Wow, @usopen tickets are insane right now! $230 for cheapest, early round tickets. This is the power of Serena Williams. https://t.co/PPjihAQrmo

"I don't see a Cinderella happy ending where she wins the tournament" - Martina Navratilova on Serena Williams

Serena Williams at a practice session ahead of the 2022 US Open

Former World No. 1 and 18- time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova recently gave her take on Williams' chances at the US Open.

According to Navratilova, a "Cinderella happy ending" is not on the cards for the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Emotions can only carry you so far, I don't see a Cinderella happy ending where she [Serena Williams] wins the tournament. The way she has looked it doesn't look like she is going to make a miraculous comeback and win the tournament," Navratilova said.

Navratilova also compared her retirement journey to that of Serena Williams.

"It's hard. When I retired in '93 I told the press it was my last year which was a mistake because every single tournament was a freaking tear-jerker," she added. "Serena did it her way, which was announcing in a very glamorous way on Vogue magazine, but then she is not accepting the losses, she is not accepting what comes with it which is saying goodbye."

Williams has won just one match this season against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in Toronto, while she has lost the other three to Harmony Tan (Wimbledon), Belinda Bencic (Toronto) and Emma Raducanu (Cincinnati).

She will play her first-round match at the US Open on Monday night against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

