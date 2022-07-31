"She trying to embrace her inner Rafa and fight till the end", "Emma and Iga battling it out for the No. 1 Rafa fan" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu wearing a Rafael Nadal T-shirt at practice

After failing to live up to expectations, Emma Raducanu will finally make a comeback in the WTA 250 tournament at the Citi Open, which gets underway in Washington, D.C. on August 1.

However, prior to this, Raducanu was spotted practicing with her new coach Dmitry Tursunov, whom she appointed on a trial basis, as per a report by The Daily Mail.

Raducanu was observed hitting long backhands and forehands during their practice session, but that wasn't the most intriguing aspect. The interesting part is that she did all of this while donning a unique T-shirt with Rafael Nadal's recognizable bull logo printed on it.

The Brit is a big Nadal fan and has made it quite clear at times through her actions. She was also seen sporting a T-shirt with Nadal's logo earlier in June while participating in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. She once attended a press conference in Miami while sporting a cap with the same logo.

Fans expressed their opinions on Twitter in light of this. Some praised Emma Raducanu for sporting Nadal's jersey and attempting to embody his fighting spirit, while others pointedly compared her to Iga Swiatek, another ardent supporter of Nadal, saying they are giving each other competition.

According to one commenter, Raducanu and Swiatek are vying to discover who the biggest Nadal admirer is. The comment read:

"Emma and iga battling out for the no 1 Rafa fan on WTA tour contest."

Swagata @socorooopova Raddersfanclub @raddersfanclub1 Emma is officially the number 1 Rafa stan, she wears his shirts more than he does now Emma is officially the number 1 Rafa stan, she wears his shirts more than he does now 😭 https://t.co/qVkQCiR312 Emma and iga battling out for the no 1 Rafa fan on WTA tour contest twitter.com/raddersfanclub… Emma and iga battling out for the no 1 Rafa fan on WTA tour contest twitter.com/raddersfanclub…

Another opined that the World No. 1 is aware of Nadal's work ethic and respects his talent, hence she wore the T-shirt. The user wrote:

"She is second in line! She understands his work ethic and respects his talent. It is a nice compliment to him."

Deborah A Vantol @DeborahAVantol She understands his work ethic and respects his talent. It is a nice compliment to him. @raddersfanclub1 She is second in line!She understands his work ethic and respects his talent. It is a nice compliment to him. @raddersfanclub1 She is second in line! 😂😂😂 She understands his work ethic and respects his talent. It is a nice compliment to him.

Another user, however, stated that Emma Raducanu is a big pretender who secretly supports Nick Kyrgios and wrote the following:

"Nah shes officially the biggest poser. She's a Nick K stan."

Skrimp Scampi @skrimp_scampi @raddersfanclub1 nah shes officially the biggest poser. She's a Nick K stan @raddersfanclub1 nah shes officially the biggest poser. She's a Nick K stan

Here are some more tweets:

Raddersfanclub @raddersfanclub1 @rafastefbaes She trying to embrace her inner Rafa and fight until the end! @rafastefbaes She trying to embrace her inner Rafa and fight until the end!

Ria Berullier @lubbe8_g @raddersfanclub1 She finally has a good coach too.. Good things coming for Emma!! She finally has a good coach too.. Good things coming for Emma!! @raddersfanclub1 👌 She finally has a good coach too.. Good things coming for Emma!! ❤️😍💐🙌🙌🙌

2012 @Bufferb2012 @raddersfanclub1 Tursonov was pretty powerful, so can only help with her game. @raddersfanclub1 Tursonov was pretty powerful, so can only help with her game.

JP 🇦🇷 @NardinPedro Raddersfanclub @raddersfanclub1 Emma is officially the number 1 Rafa stan, she wears his shirts more than he does now Emma is officially the number 1 Rafa stan, she wears his shirts more than he does now 😭 https://t.co/qVkQCiR312 She wanna be Iga so bad twitter.com/raddersfanclub… She wanna be Iga so bad twitter.com/raddersfanclub…

Mpora🎾🇺🇬 @MosesMpora1 Raddersfanclub @raddersfanclub1 Emma is officially the number 1 Rafa stan, she wears his shirts more than he does now Emma is officially the number 1 Rafa stan, she wears his shirts more than he does now 😭 https://t.co/qVkQCiR312 Sorry she's cancelled....not falling for it this time! twitter.com/raddersfanclub… Sorry she's cancelled....not falling for it this time! twitter.com/raddersfanclub… https://t.co/J5KfECgmrG

k @d3athisnear Raddersfanclub @raddersfanclub1 Emma is officially the number 1 Rafa stan, she wears his shirts more than he does now Emma is officially the number 1 Rafa stan, she wears his shirts more than he does now 😭 https://t.co/qVkQCiR312 thats why emma is the best woman’s player right now twitter.com/raddersfanclub… thats why emma is the best woman’s player right now twitter.com/raddersfanclub…

Yonis @lastdanceszn Raddersfanclub @raddersfanclub1 Emma is officially the number 1 Rafa stan, she wears his shirts more than he does now Emma is officially the number 1 Rafa stan, she wears his shirts more than he does now 😭 https://t.co/qVkQCiR312 And yet people wonder why WTA can't grow their brand twitter.com/raddersfanclub… And yet people wonder why WTA can't grow their brand twitter.com/raddersfanclub…

Emma Raducanu to lock horns with Marie Bouzkova in Citi Open first round

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The 2022 Citi Open seedings have been made public, and Emma Raducanu is placed second in her tournament debut. The World No. 10 was given the most difficult matchup among the top seeds when she was paired with Marie Bouzkova, who is a Wimbledon quarterfinalist.

The Czech has had a successful season thus far and advanced to the Prague Open final this week. She will therefore pose a serious threat to the Brit, who is vying for her maiden WTA tour title this season.

