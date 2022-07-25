"Emma desperately trying to escape the one Slam wonder allegations" - Tennis fans react to hilarious video of Emma Raducanu showing off her gate-climbing skills 

After making a second-round exit at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with a straight-sets defeat to Caroline Garcia, Emma Raducanu is gearing up for the upcoming North American summer swing.

In preparation for her US Open title defence, the World No. 10 has been training at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. She will start her summer hardcourt season in Washington, followed by tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, with the US Open to come after.

The 2021 US Open champion took to Instagram on Friday to give her fans an update on her preparations, with the highlight being a video of her having fun scaling a gate at the academy.

Fans have reacted to the video in jest, with many showing their wit with their captions.

One user thought that the video resembled Raducanu's journey as she was merely trying to get away from the claims that she is a one-slam wonder.

"Emma desperately tryna escape the one slam wonder allegations," one fan wrote.

Another fan observed a parallel between the footage and Emma's disastrous second set departure at the 2022 French Open.

"The great emscape from a second set raducollapse," one tweet read.

One account made a hilarious jab at her by saying that the video shows Emma slipping into the top 10 rankings after only winning 0.5 matches all year.

"Emily sneaking into the top 10 after winning 0.5 matches all year," another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans:

Thiem @Dominicsteam @RaducanuIN Trying to get into main draw after the US open points fall off🥲 @RaducanuIN Trying to get into main draw after the US open points fall off🥲

Emma Raducanu wins 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete in Women's Tennis

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Emma Raducanu won the 2022 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) award for Best Athlete in Women's Tennis. It is an award given by American broadcast television network ABC, and previously by ESPN, to recognize great sports accomplishments throughout the year.

The reigning US Open champion beat Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandes to the award this year. The honor further highlighted Raducanu as a fan favorite in the sport, as fan votes play a big role in crowning ESPY award winners.

Rafael Nadal won the award for Best Athlete in Men's Tennis. Along with Dylan Alcott, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Spaniard was one of four sportsmen vying for the honor.

