"Best thing I have seen this week, good people doing wholesome things"- Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's charity event that raised funds for Ukraine

In her native Poland, Iga Swiatek organized a charity tennis event on Saturday to raise money for kids and adolescents impacted by the violence in Ukraine. Besides Swiatek, the other competitors were former ATP World No. 31 Sergiy Stakhovsky, Polish junior player Martyn Pawelski and former World No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska.

The trio played a mixed doubles competition while Swiatek and Radwanska engaged in a one-set exhibition singles match. Over 10,000 spectators showed up at Krakow's Tauron Arena, the venue of the event.

Elina Svitolina served as an umpire in addition to Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko, who attended as a special guest.

The charity event ended up raising PLN 2 million (£422,000), with the entire proceeds going to the Elina Svitolina Foundation, United 24 and UNICEF Polska, three organizations that have been essential in delivering relief to the needy since the start of the crisis in Ukraine.

In light of this, tennis fans took to social media to express their delight. The Pole received a barrage of plaudits for her efforts.

One fan believed it was the finest thing they had seen all week and that it was so wholesome overall.

"Best thing I've seen this week. Wholesome, good people doing wholesome, good things. Made me laugh a lot," a fan said.

LittlePoet @Asia10988 @WTA @iga_swiatek @ARadwanska @ElinaSvitolina Best thing I've seen this week. Wholesome, good people doing wholesome, good things. Made me laugh a lot @WTA @iga_swiatek @ARadwanska @ElinaSvitolina Best thing I've seen this week. Wholesome, good people doing wholesome, good things. Made me laugh a lot 😁

Another fan praised Swiatek for having outstanding social responsibility and referred to her as the true World No. 1.

"That's the true No#1. Not only points and trophies, not only sponsors and commercials, but also amazing awareness off court and great social responsibility," one tweet read.

Maciek 🌍 @duda_maciek @WTA @iga_swiatek @ARadwanska



Not only points and trophies, not only sponsors and commercials, but also amazing awareness off court and great social responsibility. @ElinaSvitolina That's the true No#1Not only points and trophies, not only sponsors and commercials, but also amazing awareness off court and great social responsibility. @WTA @iga_swiatek @ARadwanska @ElinaSvitolina That's the true No#1Not only points and trophies, not only sponsors and commercials, but also amazing awareness off court and great social responsibility.

Another user showered the players with praise for caring about the various problems in the world.

"You three are really awesome!!! Top tennis players and too conscious about the people problems outside the courts!!! Just few people do this, congratulations," another fan wrote.

Wiliam da Cruz Leal @WiliamCruz0310 @iga_swiatek You three are really awesome!!! Top tennis players and too conscious about the people problems outside the courts!!! Just few people do this, congratulations... @iga_swiatek You three are really awesome!!! Top tennis players and too conscious about the people problems outside the courts!!! Just few people do this, congratulations...

Here are some other reactions to Iga Swiatek's event:

"I want to play in Warsaw for as long as possible" - Iga Swiatek

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek said she is looking forward to playing at home as often as possible. The second Polish Open will be held in Warsaw soon, with Swiatek set to make her tournament debut after missing out on last year's claycourt event.

Speaking at a press conference, the Pole said that it was a special tournament for her and that all she wanted to do was enjoy herself on the court.

"I want to play in Warsaw as long as possible. This is a special tournament for me, playing at home. I know someone may expect I start another winning streak but I just want to have fun on court and present the best tennis," Swiatek said, via TennisWorld USA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far