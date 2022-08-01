"Sinner has been & will always be better" - Tennis fans react to Jannik Sinner beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Croatia Open final

Jannik Sinner added a sixth singles title to his cabinet at the Croatia Open in Umag on Sunday, as he defeated one of the best performers this season, Carlos Alcaraz. After losing a tight first set, the Italian stepped up and dominated the next two sets to win the match 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 in two hours and 26 minutes.

The 20-year-old not only won his first ATP title on clay, but also registered his first win against a top-five player. Sinner broke the Spaniard five times and saved nine break points to hand him a second consecutive title clash defeat after the 19-year-old's loss to Lorenzi Musetti last week at the Hamburg European Open.

Fans were in awe of both the players, particularly Sinner, for the way they played. While some raised concerns over Alcaraz's successive defeats, the overall tennis world was thrilled to learn that the future of the sport is in safe hands.

"I will always say it tennis is in good hands with a rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner, two young and humble players who will bring us so many good battles like today," a fan tweeted.

"I will always say it tennis is in good hands with a rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner, two young and humble players who will bring us so many good battles like today," a fan tweeted.

One fan suggested that people should not worry about Alcaraz and his form since he has already won four titles this year and moved to a career-high number four in the ATP rankings.

"Negative comments abt Carlitos on this thread are unwarranted. He is 19 & world #4. He won plenty of titles this year including 2 Masters, Jannik got his 1st. If you are going to put him down everytime he loses a tournament, you are not a true tennis fan or able to appreciate greatness."

Loli @LoliLondon



He is 19&world #4

He won plenty of titles this year including 2Masters,Jannik got his 1st



"Negative comments abt Carlitos on this thread are unwarranted. He is 19 & world #4. He won plenty of titles this year including 2 Masters, Jannik got his 1st. If you are going to put him down everytime he loses a tournament, you are not a true tennis fan or able to appreciate greatness."

"Alcaraz got the Media rallying him like it did Raducanu. When such things happen, you forget your place and when you're put back, fans are shocked and disappointed. No, Sinner has been and will always be better and he'll continue to remind him of that," another fan opined.

"Alcaraz got the Media rallying him like it did Raducanu. When such things happen, you forget your place and when you're put back, fans are shocked and disappointed. No, Sinner has been and will always be better and he'll continue to remind him of that," another fan opined.

Here are a few more reactions:

Stephen Boughton @theslicestephen



Many eyebrow raisers in this match, but Sinner is reminding us all of how scary good he can be… and he’s still like 12 years old.



“All about the process” for Jannik.



"Wow, Sinner CRUSHES Alcaraz after being a set and 0-1, 0-40 down to Carlos. Many eyebrow raisers in this match, but Sinner is reminding us all of how scary good he can be… and he's still like 12 years old. 'All about the process' for Jannik. Big win."

The Big Three @Big3Tennis



Tennis world: Alcaraz about to dominate tennis

Jannik Sinner:

Flugge @Schwixxx

"Another disappointing performance from Alcaraz. Don´t see him as a favorite for the US Open if he doesn´t improve massivly. On the other hand Sinner played incredible and completly owned Alcaraz in the 2nd and 3rd set. Congratulations!!"

"Since Madrid, Alcaraz has slumped. He still has a way to go to win slams. He not hitting the same power/depth w/his strokes, but he also has a poor return of serve, opponents also predict his drop shot better, and his errant first serves. His weaknesses have been 'exposed' lately"

Tsitsishirt 👔 🌈 @tsitsibjNEW

"Jannik Sinner destroyed Carlos Alcaraz today and I love to see it"

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever



Zverev was 0-13 against Top 10 players in Bo5 matches before beating #6 Alcaraz at Roland Garros.

Random stat.

Zverev was 0-13 against Top 10 players in Bo5 matches before beating #6 Alcaraz at Roland Garros.

Sinner was 0-13 against Top 5 players overall before beating #5 Alcaraz at Umag.

"seems that carlos has met his match somewhat. sinner's mentality under pressure is excellent, and unlike alcaraz his game is typically steady and consistent throughout a match"

Jannik Sinner improves head-to-head against Carlos Alcaraz to 2-1

Jannik Sinner defeated Alcaraz at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz has been in great form as far as 2022 is concerned, winning the Miami Open, the Rio Open, the Barcelona Open, and the Madrid Masters. Despite failing to defend his title in Umag on Sunday, the Spaniard entered the ATP top four for the first time due to his stellar 42-7 record this season.

This was the third time he faced Jannik Sinner, who now leads 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Italian beat Alcaraz at Wimbledon less than a month ago in an exciting four-set match. World No. 10 Sinner also became the first player to down the Spaniard after losing the first set against him this year.

