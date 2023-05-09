"WTA needs to seek clarification on the matter and punish the tournament" - Tennis fans react to Jessica Pegula's statements on Madrid Open ceremony

Tennis fans slammed the Madrid Open after Jessica Pegula spoke about the controversy surrounding the women's doubles final.

Pegula partnered Coco Gauff in Madrid, and the pair lost 6-1, 6-4 to Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the title clash. However, neither pair was allowed to speak during the presentation ceremony, something that was widely criticized by many.

Jessica Pegula was asked about the incident during her pre-tournament press conference at the Italian Open. The American said that while Azarenka and herself knew that something would happen, they did not expect not to be allowed to speak.

"Yeah, what happened in Madrid, it was really disappointing. I know a lot of like what happened, detail leading up to the event, just because Vika and I are on players council. I had a feeling something was going to happen," Pegula said.

"Did I think we were not going to be able to speak, no. I've never heard of that, like, in my life. Even in a 10K challenger final you would speak. I don't know what century everyone was living in when they made that decision or how they actually had a conversation and decided, like, 'Wow, this is a great decision we're going to do and there's going to be no-backlash against this,'" she added.

Following Pegula's statements, journalist Stuart Fraser said that he asked the Madrid Open to comment on the matter, but the tournament refused to do so.

Tennis fans slammed the Madrid Open after Pegula's statements and the tournament's continued silence. One fan even stated that the WTA needed to investigate the matter and punish the tournament.

"Omg that's outrageous. @WTA needs to seek clarification on the matter and punish the tournament," the fan's tweet read.

eduardo @melegvagyok_ @stu_fraser omg that's outrageous. @WTA needs to seek clarification on the matter and punish the tournament @stu_fraser omg that's outrageous. @WTA needs to seek clarification on the matter and punish the tournament

Another fan said that the Madrid Open needed to apologize for what happened.

"Madrid and (possibly IMG?) are being complete idiots, to avoid using a stronger word. They should come up with an excuse, apologise profusely, and promise never to make the same mistake again. How hard is that?" the fan's tweet read.

Nell❤️ 🎾☘ @tennisdevotion Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser



The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… Asked the Madrid Open for a response yesterday on this.The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." thetimes.co.uk/article/madrid… Asked the Madrid Open for a response yesterday on this. The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." thetimes.co.uk/article/madrid… twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… Madrid and (possibly IMG?) are being complete idiots, to avoid using a stronger word. They should come up with an excuse, apologise profusely, and promise never to make the same mistake again. How hard is that? twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… Madrid and (possibly IMG?) are being complete idiots, to avoid using a stronger word. They should come up with an excuse, apologise profusely, and promise never to make the same mistake again. How hard is that? twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Another fan stated that the Madrid Open not commenting on the matter implied that they disliked women.

"Translation: We don't like women, especially when they speak their mind and give their opinions," the fan's tweet read.

lou 🎾 @tennisdemonn Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser



The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… Asked the Madrid Open for a response yesterday on this.The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." thetimes.co.uk/article/madrid… Asked the Madrid Open for a response yesterday on this. The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." thetimes.co.uk/article/madrid… twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… translation: we don't like women, especially when they speak their mind and give their opinions. twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… translation: we don't like women, especially when they speak their mind and give their opinions. twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Here are some more fan reactions:

BB Fanatic || standingwitholya&chiara @bblegend21 twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser



The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… Asked the Madrid Open for a response yesterday on this.The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." thetimes.co.uk/article/madrid… Asked the Madrid Open for a response yesterday on this. The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." thetimes.co.uk/article/madrid… twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… i find it funny that people are telling stef to never play with lopez again as if he cares about women either i find it funny that people are telling stef to never play with lopez again as if he cares about women either 💀 twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Tsitsidaily🇬🇷🇺🇦 @tsitsidaily Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser



The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… Asked the Madrid Open for a response yesterday on this.The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." thetimes.co.uk/article/madrid… Asked the Madrid Open for a response yesterday on this. The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." thetimes.co.uk/article/madrid… twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… I hope Stef will never play doubles with Feli again! twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… I hope Stef will never play doubles with Feli again! twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Krista @BwehRublev Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser



The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… Asked the Madrid Open for a response yesterday on this.The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." thetimes.co.uk/article/madrid… Asked the Madrid Open for a response yesterday on this. The reply: "For the time being, the tournament will not comment on the matter." thetimes.co.uk/article/madrid… twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… I often think that the response “ just say you hate women” is overreacting but this case just does not show that it would be any other way twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… I often think that the response “ just say you hate women” is overreacting but this case just does not show that it would be any other way twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Madrid Open also faced backlash after the women's singles final presentation ceremony

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka during the Madrid Open women's singles final ceremony

Women's singles finalists Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka both called out the Madrid Open during the women's singles final presentation ceremony.

Swiatek took a dig at the tournament's scheduling, claiming that she didn't find playing at 1 AM in the night fun.

"It’s not fun to play at 1 AM though, so I’m happy anyway that I was able to get past this experience and survive and be in the final," the Pole said.

Sabalenka addressed the drama created by her birthday cake being a lot smaller than Carlos Alcaraz's, jokingly stating that the cake played a role in her victory.

"I think it's all because of yesterday's cake. It was too good," she said.

Tennis fans had a laugh out of the situation, with many slamming Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez, claiming that Swiatek and Sabalenka grilled the Spaniard.

Poll : 0 votes