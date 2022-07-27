"Whether or not you’re a Nick Kyrgios fan, super classy move to address Atlanta fans" - Tennis fans react to the Australian apologizing to the crowd after withdrawing from the Atlanta Open

Enjoying one of the best phases of his career, Nick Kyrgios has faced a setback in Atlanta ahead of the North American tour. A knee injury forced the Australian to withdraw from the Atlanta Open right before his first-round match against Peter Gojowczyk of Germany. Kyrgios was replaced by France's Adrian Mannarino, who beat the German to advance to the next round.

After deciding to exit the event, 27-year-old Kyrgios stepped onto the court to express his disappointment and apologize to the crowd.

"First of all, I want to say that I'm extremely shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight. I've won this tournament once and I'm probably playing some of the best tennis of my career and all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show. But I'm unable to give my best performance today and I'm just extremely sorry," Kyrgios said.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist received mixed reactions from tennis fans. While the majority lauded the Australian for addressing the spectators, some fans accused him of faking the injury.

One fan praised the Australian for coming out on the court and addressing the crowd that came to watch him play instead of just leaving.

"This is actually pretty classy by NK to address the crowd after having to withdraw. Better than just not showing up at all. Definitely the favorite to take the title so now this opens things up for the Americans and ADM," the fan wrote.

Dylon @DylanFcknThomas Tennis TV @TennisTV



Unfortunately, 2016 champ



#AtlantaOpen “I’m shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight…all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show.”Unfortunately, 2016 champ @NickKyrgios has withdrawn from the singles draw in Atlanta “I’m shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight…all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show.”Unfortunately, 2016 champ @NickKyrgios has withdrawn from the singles draw in Atlanta 😢#AtlantaOpen https://t.co/2Phpori42g This is actually pretty classy by NK to address the crowd after having to withdraw. Better than just not showing up at all. Definitely the favorite to take the title so now this opens things up for the Americans and ADM. twitter.com/tennistv/statu… This is actually pretty classy by NK to address the crowd after having to withdraw. Better than just not showing up at all. Definitely the favorite to take the title so now this opens things up for the Americans and ADM. twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Another fan took to Twitter to term Kyrgios' gesture "super classy."

"Whether or not you’re a @NickKyrgios fan, super classy move to address Atlanta fans directly and explain he is injured and can’t compete this evening. First class mate," the fan tweeted.

Dr. Adam Shafran @DrFitness6 Whether or not you’re a @NickKyrgios fan, super classy move to address Atlanta fans directly and explain he is injured and can’t compete this evening. First class mate! Whether or not you’re a @NickKyrgios fan, super classy move to address Atlanta fans directly and explain he is injured and can’t compete this evening. First class mate!

One fan wished the Australian a speedy recovery to get ready for the US Open.

"I give Nick a lot of credit for coming out and addressing the fans. Don't think I've ever seen anyone do that after pulling out. Hopefully he's fully healthy in time to win the US Open," they wrote.

Adam Belue @albinomamba44 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios I give Nick a lot of credit for coming out and addressing the fans... don't think I've ever seen anyone do that after pulling out. Hopefully he's fully healthy in time to win the US Open 🤞 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios I give Nick a lot of credit for coming out and addressing the fans... don't think I've ever seen anyone do that after pulling out. Hopefully he's fully healthy in time to win the US Open 🤞

One user, who didn't buy into Nick Kyrgios' injury, accused him of making up an excuse.

"Yeah, cashed in his appearance fee, made up some bs excuse, pulled another PR stunt & went on his merry way.. And the tournaments will just keep throwing money at him. Still, it's always a joy when he goes away," they vented.

S 🎾 @Eneri918 🏼 @TennisTV Yeah, cashed in his appearance fee, made up some bs excuse, pulled another PR stunt & went on his merry way.. And the tournaments will just keep throwing money at him🤷🏽‍♀️ Still, it's always a joy when he goes away @TennisTV Yeah, cashed in his appearance fee, made up some bs excuse, pulled another PR stunt & went on his merry way.. And the tournaments will just keep throwing money at him🤷🏽‍♀️ Still, it's always a joy when he goes away👏🏼

Here are a few more reactions:

kjlang @kristalang123 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios Oh really-yet again. Do this really regularly...which 'injury' is it now Mr fake? @TennisTV @NickKyrgios Oh really-yet again. Do this really regularly...which 'injury' is it now Mr fake?

Thomas Cheves @ThomasCheves @TennisTV @NickKyrgios I dunno I kinda smell a rat here. 99% of fans sitting there tonight in this weather are for Nick. The tourney needed him to sell tix, he loves ATL hip hop culture more than tennis…could make sense to show up and do this. Flame away. @TennisTV @NickKyrgios I dunno I kinda smell a rat here. 99% of fans sitting there tonight in this weather are for Nick. The tourney needed him to sell tix, he loves ATL hip hop culture more than tennis…could make sense to show up and do this. Flame away.

♥Jus MaryJane♥ :P @MzMaryJ725 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios You're spirit is awesome on and off the court. It was a pleasure having you in our Hotlanta. Keep your head up! - @TennisTV @NickKyrgios You're spirit is awesome on and off the court. It was a pleasure having you in our Hotlanta. Keep your head up! -

ABL3 @ABL346992198 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios Credit to @NickKyrgios for having the courage to speak to the crowd under the circumstances. Hoping you have a quick bounce-back and continued stellar season. @TennisTV @NickKyrgios Credit to @NickKyrgios for having the courage to speak to the crowd under the circumstances. Hoping you have a quick bounce-back and continued stellar season.

ABL3 @ABL346992198 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios Credit to @NickKyrgios for having the courage to speak to the crowd under the circumstances. Hoping you have a quick bounce-back and continued stellar season. @TennisTV @NickKyrgios Credit to @NickKyrgios for having the courage to speak to the crowd under the circumstances. Hoping you have a quick bounce-back and continued stellar season.

Nick Kyrgios enters the Cincinnati Masters as wildcard

Nick Kyrgios gears up for the US Open

World No. 47 Nick Kyrgios has received a wildcard entry into the Western & Southern Open, also known as the Cincinnati Masters, to be held from August 14-21 in Ohio. After withdrawing from the Atlanta Open, the Australian player is expected to recover from his knee injury and play in the Citi Open in Washington next week.

This will be the first time since 2019 that Kyrgios has participated in Cincinnati, marking his sixth appearance overall. He reached the final of the tournament in 2017, losing to Grigor Dimitrov. Other players who are set to compete in Cincinnati this year are World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, and Casper Ruud.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far