"Whether or not you’re a Nick Kyrgios fan, super classy move to address Atlanta fans" - Tennis fans react to the Australian apologizing to the crowd after withdrawing from the Atlanta Open

Enjoying one of the best phases of his career, Nick Kyrgios has faced a setback in Atlanta ahead of the North American tour. A knee injury forced the Australian to withdraw from the Atlanta Open right before his first-round match against Peter Gojowczyk of Germany. Kyrgios was replaced by France's Adrian Mannarino, who beat the German to advance to the next round.
After deciding to exit the event, 27-year-old Kyrgios stepped onto the court to express his disappointment and apologize to the crowd.
"First of all, I want to say that I'm extremely shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight. I've won this tournament once and I'm probably playing some of the best tennis of my career and all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show. But I'm unable to give my best performance today and I'm just extremely sorry," Kyrgios said.
The 2022 Wimbledon finalist received mixed reactions from tennis fans. While the majority lauded the Australian for addressing the spectators, some fans accused him of faking the injury.
One fan praised the Australian for coming out on the court and addressing the crowd that came to watch him play instead of just leaving.
"This is actually pretty classy by NK to address the crowd after having to withdraw. Better than just not showing up at all. Definitely the favorite to take the title so now this opens things up for the Americans and ADM," the fan wrote.
Another fan took to Twitter to term Kyrgios' gesture "super classy."
"Whether or not you’re a @NickKyrgios fan, super classy move to address Atlanta fans directly and explain he is injured and can’t compete this evening. First class mate," the fan tweeted.
One fan wished the Australian a speedy recovery to get ready for the US Open.
"I give Nick a lot of credit for coming out and addressing the fans. Don't think I've ever seen anyone do that after pulling out. Hopefully he's fully healthy in time to win the US Open," they wrote.
One user, who didn't buy into Nick Kyrgios' injury, accused him of making up an excuse.
"Yeah, cashed in his appearance fee, made up some bs excuse, pulled another PR stunt & went on his merry way.. And the tournaments will just keep throwing money at him. Still, it's always a joy when he goes away," they vented.
Here are a few more reactions:
Nick Kyrgios enters the Cincinnati Masters as wildcard
World No. 47 Nick Kyrgios has received a wildcard entry into the Western & Southern Open, also known as the Cincinnati Masters, to be held from August 14-21 in Ohio. After withdrawing from the Atlanta Open, the Australian player is expected to recover from his knee injury and play in the Citi Open in Washington next week.
This will be the first time since 2019 that Kyrgios has participated in Cincinnati, marking his sixth appearance overall. He reached the final of the tournament in 2017, losing to Grigor Dimitrov. Other players who are set to compete in Cincinnati this year are World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, and Casper Ruud.