"Sounds like he is having a go at Federer" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's definition of 'talent'

In a recent interview with the digital platform TALENTO A BORDO, Rafael Nadal weighed in on what he thought was the perfect definition of 'talent'.
The 36-year-old stated that in sport, the player who wins the most is the most talented one.
"Talent is something that I think people get a little bit confused about. For me, it's not playing pretty or hitting the ball very hard. Some have the talent to hit hard, others to not miss any ball, some to make a great cut, and others to move very well. But in tennis, as in all sports, the ultimate goal is to win. So, for me, the summary is clear, the one who wins is the one with the most talent," Nadal said.
Tennis fans have since taken to social media in reaction to his words. While some agreed with Nadal, a lot of people had different opinions. Some even suspected that the Spaniard might be taking a dig at Roger Federer since the Swiss now stands third in the Grand Slam race behind Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
"Couldn't agree more. Yet still people say Roger is the GOAT only because he plays the most beautiful tennis and is elegant. Nonsense. Either Rafa or Novak is the GOAT. 22 and 21 are more than 20. Also, 373 is more than 310 and 290. Stats don't lie," a fan tweeted.
Some defended Federer, saying that the Swiss player had taken the sport to another level.
"Federer elevated tennis to a level that was never seen before. Without Federer setting the bar so high we wouldn't have seen Nadal and Djokovic reach such heights," one user wrote.
Here are a few more fan reactions to his point of view:
Rafael Nadal wins his third ESPY award
The results for the 2022 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) awards were declared on Thursday and Rafael Nadal, for just the third time in his career, won the award for Best Athlete in the men's tennis category. The Spaniard previously won in 2011 and 2014.
Although winners were initially chosen based on the votes of fans, it was later changed to counting the votes of sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and sportspersons as well. Other male tennis players who were nominated alongside Nadal were Dylan Alcott, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have won this award nine and five times respectively.
Among the women, 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu of Britain emerged as the winner, beating the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandes.