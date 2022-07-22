"Sounds like he is having a go at Federer" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's definition of 'talent'

In a recent interview with the digital platform TALENTO A BORDO, Rafael Nadal weighed in on what he thought was the perfect definition of 'talent'.

The 36-year-old stated that in sport, the player who wins the most is the most talented one.

"Talent is something that I think people get a little bit confused about. For me, it's not playing pretty or hitting the ball very hard. Some have the talent to hit hard, others to not miss any ball, some to make a great cut, and others to move very well. But in tennis, as in all sports, the ultimate goal is to win. So, for me, the summary is clear, the one who wins is the one with the most talent," Nadal said.

Tennis fans have since taken to social media in reaction to his words. While some agreed with Nadal, a lot of people had different opinions. Some even suspected that the Spaniard might be taking a dig at Roger Federer since the Swiss now stands third in the Grand Slam race behind Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"Couldn't agree more. Yet still people say Roger is the GOAT only because he plays the most beautiful tennis and is elegant. Nonsense. Either Rafa or Novak is the GOAT. 22 and 21 are more than 20. Also, 373 is more than 310 and 290. Stats don't lie," a fan tweeted.

G.o.a.t @Vuk135

Yet still people say Roger is the GOAT only because he plays the most beautiful tennis and is elegant. Nonsense.

Either Rafa or Novak is the GOAT. 22 and 21 is more than 20. Also 373 is more than 310 and 290somethinf.

Stats don't lie

Some defended Federer, saying that the Swiss player had taken the sport to another level.

"Federer elevated tennis to a level that was never seen before. Without Federer setting the bar so high we wouldn't have seen Nadal and Djokovic reach such heights," one user wrote.

Avinash @AvinashMohanlal @WeAreTennis To me the ability to make something look so easy when it is actually not is what makes Federer so special and different from the rest! Records can always be broken but can you replicate what Federer has done? To me that is the hallmark of true greatness!

Avinash @AvinashMohanlal @WeAreTennis Federer elevated tennis to a level that was never seen before. Without Federer setting the bar so high we wouldn't have seen Nadal and Djokovic reach such heights!

Here are a few more fan reactions to his point of view:

Avinash @AvinashMohanlal @WeAreTennis When you look back at some of Federer's GS victories, the sheer beauty and elegance of his shot making reverberates in your heart long after the match is over! What did Djokovic's win this year at Wimbledon give you? Nothing! Absolutely nothing. He is just accumulating trophies!

Noelani137Aiday @AidayNoelani137 @gigicat7_ That's why we like to see your strategy and tactics change till you achieve a win, #Rafa !The most entertaining and exciting player to watch ever.

Shiva Suresh @steveksuresh @gigicat7_ All of the top players are very talented but Roger was the most talented. Novak is robotic in his incredible intensity and efficiency. Rafa is an incredible athlete with immense mental fortitude. IMO, Roger and Sampras are the two most talented.

Ken Caine @gutstringtheory

Federer's footwork and movement. Nadal's brute power. Djokovic' body contortions.

Barty's timing. V. William's stretch volley. Graff's slice. Henin's sweep on the 1HBH. @WeAreTennis Everyone has a different interpretation of talent. For me it's the aesthetic.Federer's footwork and movement. Nadal's brute power. Djokovic' body contortions.

€Lℹ️€L💚💚💚 @elielmarcelino



Talent has nothing to do with winning.



There are a lot of talented players who are not winners, in contrast there are winners who are not so talented.

Rafael Nadal wins his third ESPY award

Rafael Nadal has won two of the three Grand Slams this year.

The results for the 2022 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) awards were declared on Thursday and Rafael Nadal, for just the third time in his career, won the award for Best Athlete in the men's tennis category. The Spaniard previously won in 2011 and 2014.

Although winners were initially chosen based on the votes of fans, it was later changed to counting the votes of sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and sportspersons as well. Other male tennis players who were nominated alongside Nadal were Dylan Alcott, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have won this award nine and five times respectively.

Among the women, 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu of Britain emerged as the winner, beating the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandes.

