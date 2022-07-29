"Guy is even using those small grunts, he wants to destroy his cousin & make him never play tennis again" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's practice session with Uncle Toni's son

After withdrawing from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships due to an abdominal injury one day before his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal is now gearing up for the US Open series. The Spaniard hasn't lost a single match at this year's Grand Slam tournaments as he won the Australian Open as well as Roland Garros.

His sister Maribel Nadal recently took to social media to share a video in which the 36-year-old can be seen working extremely hard on an indoor hard court at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain. The highlight of the video, however, is that the third-ranked player's opponent is his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal's son Joan Nadal.

Both men are seen hitting explosive forehands at each other, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion finally winning the point. Tennis fans had a few hilarious reactions to the short clip, commending Nadal for his fine movement but having a soft spot for his cousin.

"Guy is even using those small grunts, he wants to destroy his cousin and make him never play tennis again lmao," a user wrote.

"Knowing he hits harder at practice than real matches, his cousin is braver than the marines for volunteering," a fan tweeted.

"Meet another Nadal: this time, young Joan, Uncle Toni's son, who looks as good as Rafa at the Academy," another fan said.

Hélio Sassen Paz @heliopaz ESPN Tenis @ESPNtenis



Rafa está ajustando los últimos detalles antes de partir a la gira norteamericana y, para ello, entrenó con Joan, el hijo del Tío Toni.



mariabel_nadal/IG



@rafaelnadal ¿Nadal vs. Nadal? 🤔🤯 ¡Sí, claro! 🤩Rafa está ajustando los últimos detalles antes de partir a la gira norteamericana y, para ello, entrenó con Joan, el hijo del Tío Toni.mariabel_nadal/IG@rafaelnadal ¿Nadal vs. Nadal? 🤔🤯 ¡Sí, claro! 🤩Rafa está ajustando los últimos detalles antes de partir a la gira norteamericana y, para ello, entrenó con Joan, el hijo del Tío Toni. 📹 mariabel_nadal/IG@rafaelnadal https://t.co/APISE145vu Conheçam outro Nadal: desta vez, o jovem Joan, filho do Tio Toni, que encara Rafa numa boa na Academy! twitter.com/ESPNtenis/stat… Conheçam outro Nadal: desta vez, o jovem Joan, filho do Tio Toni, que encara Rafa numa boa na Academy! twitter.com/ESPNtenis/stat…

"Just in this practice point alone Rafa's footwork is just so so good the way he's able to make those quick steps to get around to hit forehands it's great," a tweet read.

Harrison @Haarriisson mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| emotionally unstable era @rafastefbaes rafa not going easy on his 18 year old cousin rafa not going easy on his 18 year old cousin 😅 https://t.co/gsbpzXrS7h Just in this practice point alone Rafa's footwork is just so so good the way he's able to make those quick steps to get around to hit forehands it's great. twitter.com/rafastefbaes/s… Just in this practice point alone Rafa's footwork is just so so good the way he's able to make those quick steps to get around to hit forehands it's great. twitter.com/rafastefbaes/s…

Bored-.-Guy @BoredGuy0368925 @rafastefbaes Cousin plays better than some of the top 200 players @rafastefbaes Cousin plays better than some of the top 200 players 😂

VamosRafa💞Siempre @iamladanth @gherbi_hicham His cousin only gets 1/100th of what his dad taught/tortured Rafa. ;p @gherbi_hicham His cousin only gets 1/100th of what his dad taught/tortured Rafa. ;p

Tennis In the Park 🇺🇦 @TennisInthePar1



His cousin held his own quite well. @rafastefbaes I suppose we should not compare to Rafa at 18.His cousin held his own quite well. @rafastefbaes I suppose we should not compare to Rafa at 18. 😂His cousin held his own quite well.

Rafael Nadal to play 3 tournaments in the US

Rafael Nadal will aim for a fifth US Open title

Rafael Nadal will commence his US Open swing with the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open, where he has won the title five times. The ATP 1000 event is scheduled to be played from August 7-14 in Montreal. The next stop for the Spaniard will be in Cincinnati to play the Western & Southern Open, slated to be held from August 14-21 in Ohio. Nadal has won the Masters 1000 tournament just once so far.

The Mallorcan will finally turn his attention to the last Major of the year and try to win a fifth title in New York. If he goes all the way, he will extend his Grand Slam tally to 23. Currently, with 22 titles, Nadal is ahead of Novak Djokovic (21) and Roger Federer (20).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far