"Guy is even using those small grunts, he wants to destroy his cousin & make him never play tennis again" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's practice session with Uncle Toni's son

Rafael Nadal was practicing with his cousin Joan Nadal
Parag Jain
Parag Jain
Modified Jul 29, 2022 11:42 AM IST

After withdrawing from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships due to an abdominal injury one day before his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal is now gearing up for the US Open series. The Spaniard hasn't lost a single match at this year's Grand Slam tournaments as he won the Australian Open as well as Roland Garros.

His sister Maribel Nadal recently took to social media to share a video in which the 36-year-old can be seen working extremely hard on an indoor hard court at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain. The highlight of the video, however, is that the third-ranked player's opponent is his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal's son Joan Nadal.

Both men are seen hitting explosive forehands at each other, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion finally winning the point. Tennis fans had a few hilarious reactions to the short clip, commending Nadal for his fine movement but having a soft spot for his cousin.

"Guy is even using those small grunts, he wants to destroy his cousin and make him never play tennis again lmao," a user wrote.
Guy is even using those small grunts, he wants to destroy his cousin and make him never play tennis again lmao. twitter.com/rafastefbaes/s…
"Knowing he hits harder at practice than real matches, his cousin is braver than the marines for volunteering," a fan tweeted.
knowing he hits harder at practice than real matches…his cousins braver than the marines for volunteering twitter.com/rafastefbaes/s…
"Meet another Nadal: this time, young Joan, Uncle Toni's son, who looks as good as Rafa at the Academy," another fan said.
Conheçam outro Nadal: desta vez, o jovem Joan, filho do Tio Toni, que encara Rafa numa boa na Academy! twitter.com/ESPNtenis/stat…
"Just in this practice point alone Rafa's footwork is just so so good the way he's able to make those quick steps to get around to hit forehands it's great," a tweet read.
Just in this practice point alone Rafa's footwork is just so so good the way he's able to make those quick steps to get around to hit forehands it's great. twitter.com/rafastefbaes/s…
@rafastefbaes Cousin plays better than some of the top 200 players 😂
Uncle Tony's son is in the making. #RafaelNadal twitter.com/rafastefbaes/s…
@gherbi_hicham His cousin only gets 1/100th of what his dad taught/tortured Rafa. ;p
@rafastefbaes I suppose we should not compare to Rafa at 18. 😂His cousin held his own quite well.
The power on the shots phew!#RafaelNadal𓃵 twitter.com/rafastefbaes/s…
it would be so fucking sick to scrimmage Nadal twitter.com/rafastefbaes/s…

Rafael Nadal to play 3 tournaments in the US

Rafael Nadal will aim for a fifth US Open title
Rafael Nadal will commence his US Open swing with the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open, where he has won the title five times. The ATP 1000 event is scheduled to be played from August 7-14 in Montreal. The next stop for the Spaniard will be in Cincinnati to play the Western & Southern Open, slated to be held from August 14-21 in Ohio. Nadal has won the Masters 1000 tournament just once so far.

The Mallorcan will finally turn his attention to the last Major of the year and try to win a fifth title in New York. If he goes all the way, he will extend his Grand Slam tally to 23. Currently, with 22 titles, Nadal is ahead of Novak Djokovic (21) and Roger Federer (20).

