"Nearly every match between Medvedev, Zverev, and Tsitsipas has weird vibes" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas beating Daniil Medvedev to reach Cincinnati final

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
The Greek came into the match 0-5 in his encounters against the top-seeded Russian on outdoor hardcourts. But he was calm and composed on the night, outplaying Medvedev to reach his third Masters 1000 final this season.
Tennis fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the match, with one user commenting on the "weird vibes" between matches featuring Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.
"Nearly every match between Medvedev, Zverev and Tsitsipas has weird vibes and ends up very disjointed at some point," the fan wrote.
Another fan hailed Tsitsipas for the "significant result" considering his history with Medvedev on hardcourt.
"In what feels like an awfully significant result for a lot of reasons, Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the Cincinnati final. The matchup has not been kind to Tsitsipas over the years, but he showed great composure to outthink Medvedev today," the fan wrote.
One fan lambasted both players, opining that it was a "bad match all around."
"I feel like both Stefanos Tsitsipas fans and Daniil Medvedev fans can say their fave played awfully in this #CincyTennis semifinal. It is just a bad match all around. Not a good watch at all," they wrote.
"I felt like he was trying too hard" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Daniil Medvedev
In his presser after the match, Tsitsipas said he felt Medvedev was "trying too hard" and that he took advantage of the opportunity.
"I felt like the ball wasn't really flying off his racquet. I felt like he was trying too hard, and that's when I knew that I pushed him there, and it was something that I did over many consecutive rallies, a lot of physical effort. I knew that was my opportunity to go and strike," he said.
The Greek went on to speak about his tactics in the match.
"So it's all in the details. As long as I can stay within a margin, stay close, and exceed that margin at some point, I knew I was in the right path, I was heading there. I just had to hold him tight, not too tight, but stay loose at the same time," he added.
Tsitsipas will square off against Borna Coric in the final of the Western & Southern Open on Sunday. Coric cruised to his second Masters 1000 final, beating Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.