"Nearly every match between Medvedev, Zverev, and Tsitsipas has weird vibes" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas beating Daniil Medvedev to reach Cincinnati final

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Greek came into the match 0-5 in his encounters against the top-seeded Russian on outdoor hardcourts. But he was calm and composed on the night, outplaying Medvedev to reach his third Masters 1000 final this season.

Tennis fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the match, with one user commenting on the "weird vibes" between matches featuring Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

"Nearly every match between Medvedev, Zverev and Tsitsipas has weird vibes and ends up very disjointed at some point," the fan wrote.

Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz Nearly every match between Medvedev, Zverev and Tsitsipas has weird vibes and ends up very disjointed at some point Nearly every match between Medvedev, Zverev and Tsitsipas has weird vibes and ends up very disjointed at some point

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Had been 0-5 against Medvedev on outdoor hard courts.



Will face Borna Coric for the title tomorrow. Stefanos Tsitsipas gets a rare win over his nemesis Daniil Medvedev, winning 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-3 to reach the #CincyTennis final.Had been 0-5 against Medvedev on outdoor hard courts.Will face Borna Coric for the title tomorrow. Stefanos Tsitsipas gets a rare win over his nemesis Daniil Medvedev, winning 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-3 to reach the #CincyTennis final.Had been 0-5 against Medvedev on outdoor hard courts.Will face Borna Coric for the title tomorrow.

Lukas Weese @Weesesports



Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in three sets 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the



Massive victory for Tsitsipas.



Next up: Borna Coric.



#CincyTennis FINAL. BOUND.Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in three sets 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the @CincyTennis final.Massive victory for Tsitsipas.Next up: Borna Coric. FINAL. BOUND.🇬🇷Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in three sets 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the @CincyTennis final.Massive victory for Tsitsipas.Next up: Borna Coric.#CincyTennis https://t.co/1nIWNGqXdQ

Another fan hailed Tsitsipas for the "significant result" considering his history with Medvedev on hardcourt.

"In what feels like an awfully significant result for a lot of reasons, Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the Cincinnati final. The matchup has not been kind to Tsitsipas over the years, but he showed great composure to outthink Medvedev today," the fan wrote.

Musab @Musab_Abid In what feels like an awfully significant result for a lot of reasons, Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the Cincinnati final.



The matchup has not been kind to Tsitsipas over the years, but he showed great composure to outthink Medvedev today. In what feels like an awfully significant result for a lot of reasons, Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the Cincinnati final.The matchup has not been kind to Tsitsipas over the years, but he showed great composure to outthink Medvedev today.

One fan lambasted both players, opining that it was a "bad match all around."

"I feel like both Stefanos Tsitsipas fans and Daniil Medvedev fans can say their fave played awfully in this #CincyTennis semifinal. It is just a bad match all around. Not a good watch at all," they wrote.

Sarah @Sarah_Oestreich I feel like both Stefanos Tsitsipas fans and Daniil Medvedev fans can say their fave played awfully in this #CincyTennis semifinal. It is just a bad match all around. Not a good watch at all. I feel like both Stefanos Tsitsipas fans and Daniil Medvedev fans can say their fave played awfully in this #CincyTennis semifinal. It is just a bad match all around. Not a good watch at all.

Megha Mallick @megha_mallick



Couldn't have asked for a better start to the day.



#CincinnatiOpen Stefanos Tsitsipas was way too good vs Daniil Medvedev this morning.Couldn't have asked for a better start to the day. Stefanos Tsitsipas was way too good vs Daniil Medvedev this morning. Couldn't have asked for a better start to the day.#CincinnatiOpen

Erik Gudris @ATNtennis Like the roller coaster outside the tennis center, this match had its ups and downs. Yet it’s Stefanos Tsitsipas who defeats No.1 Daniil Medvedev 76(6) 36 63 to reach Cincinnati final.



Faces surprise finalist Borna Coric who last beat him in their dramatic R32 at 2020 US Open. Like the roller coaster outside the tennis center, this match had its ups and downs. Yet it’s Stefanos Tsitsipas who defeats No.1 Daniil Medvedev 76(6) 36 63 to reach Cincinnati final.Faces surprise finalist Borna Coric who last beat him in their dramatic R32 at 2020 US Open.

Kiran Gupta @kirangupta_ #tennis #atp Tsitsipas v Medvedev is one of those rivalries which could garner huge interest over the next decade. All the elements are there - the controversy, the quality of their tennis, the match-up and the fact that their matches generally deliver quality-wise #CincyTennis Tsitsipas v Medvedev is one of those rivalries which could garner huge interest over the next decade. All the elements are there - the controversy, the quality of their tennis, the match-up and the fact that their matches generally deliver quality-wise #CincyTennis #tennis #atp

JI @juanignacio_ac Being a fan of both Medvedev and Tsitsipas knowing that they hate each other (and their fanbases too) Being a fan of both Medvedev and Tsitsipas knowing that they hate each other (and their fanbases too) https://t.co/KhfZG6syrx

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious



Second win over a reigning World No.1 for the Greek. Stefanos Tsitsipas gets a really good 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev to reach the #CincyTennis final.Second win over a reigning World No.1 for the Greek. Stefanos Tsitsipas gets a really good 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev to reach the #CincyTennis final.Second win over a reigning World No.1 for the Greek. https://t.co/tlKBM7LMJl

"I felt like he was trying too hard" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Daniil Medvedev

Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Western & Southern Open - Day 7

In his presser after the match, Tsitsipas said he felt Medvedev was "trying too hard" and that he took advantage of the opportunity.

"I felt like the ball wasn't really flying off his racquet. I felt like he was trying too hard, and that's when I knew that I pushed him there, and it was something that I did over many consecutive rallies, a lot of physical effort. I knew that was my opportunity to go and strike," he said.

The Greek went on to speak about his tactics in the match.

"So it's all in the details. As long as I can stay within a margin, stay close, and exceed that margin at some point, I knew I was in the right path, I was heading there. I just had to hold him tight, not too tight, but stay loose at the same time," he added.

Tsitsipas will square off against Borna Coric in the final of the Western & Southern Open on Sunday. Coric cruised to his second Masters 1000 final, beating Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala