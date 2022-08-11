"This the same bloke who’s out whining and calling other players bullies?" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas hitting a dangerous smash straight at Jack Draper in Canadian Open 3R clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas irked tennis fans on social media when he missed an attempted smash by a mile during his third-round contest against Jack Draper at the 2022 Canadian Open in Montreal.

While it looked like he was aiming his shot directly at Draper, the Greek did not apologize for his miss and instead asked the umpire for a line check after missing the shot.

His behavior did not sit well with the fans and they took to Twitter to share their reactions. Some called him out for his attitude and took a dig at the comments he made after his Wimbledon exit.

"This the same bloke who’s out whining and calling other players bullies?" one tweet read.

Bob @Bob83099416 @TennisTV This the same bloke who’s out whining and calling other players bullies? @TennisTV This the same bloke who’s out whining and calling other players bullies?

One fan questioned his decision to go directly at his opponent while the court was open to him.

"This tactic is so weird, what’s wrong with him? defending him is getting hard," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

HENORK🎲🎲 @Iam_Henork @TennisTV This guy called Kygrios a bully lmao! Finished man @TennisTV This guy called Kygrios a bully lmao! Finished man😂

Kenny Ducey @KennyDucey Third time now Stefanos Tsitsipas has fired a ball at his opponent when he was losing. Not a good habit to get into. Third time now Stefanos Tsitsipas has fired a ball at his opponent when he was losing. Not a good habit to get into. https://t.co/Bucisk5vh0

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Stefanos Tsitsipas coming in HOT Stefanos Tsitsipas coming in HOT https://t.co/pehTrj9KlY

Suzy Que @SuzyQueWarwicks @TennisTV He keeps playing the man instead of the ball. What can he expect? @TennisTV He keeps playing the man instead of the ball. What can he expect?

anu mathimugan @deedeewhiteshep @TennisTV What the hell was that , he was so intent on hitting Kyrgrios he missed that time too. Entire court here and he goes straight at him . @TennisTV What the hell was that , he was so intent on hitting Kyrgrios he missed that time too. Entire court here and he goes straight at him .

Francisco Piscinas @pedroscsl @TennisTV This guy needs to be banned from the circuit, what a clown. Can’t the @atptour do anything about these kind of attitudes? @TennisTV This guy needs to be banned from the circuit, what a clown. Can’t the @atptour do anything about these kind of attitudes?

Djoker Sam @Djokertzang @TennisTV He was trying to hit Drapper or get hit him. @TennisTV He was trying to hit Drapper or get hit him.

Stefanos Tsitsipas joins Team Europe to complete 2022 Laver Cup 2022 lineup

Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas poses with the 2021 Laver Cup trophy.

Team Europe recently confirmed Stefanos Tsitsipas' participation at the upcoming Laver Cup. The Greek and Casper Ruud will join the Big Four of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to complete a stellar lineup.

The World No. 5 holds a perfect record in the tournament. Tsitsipas is unbeaten in singles matches at the Laver Cup and returns for a third appearance. He beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets last year and Taylor Fritz in a super-tiebreak in Geneva three years ago.

"Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas will return for a third appearance on Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe at Laver Cup London 2022," the tournament's official account tweeted on Wednesday.

Laver Cup @LaverCup



Read more: Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas will return for a third appearance on Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe at Laver Cup London 2022.Read more: bit.ly/3bF54Jb Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas will return for a third appearance on Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe at Laver Cup London 2022.Read more: bit.ly/3bF54Jb https://t.co/jGmX3ToSWo

In a press release, Tsitsipas spoke about his excitement in representing Team Europe once again.

“Laver Cup is an event that I enjoy taking part of since I get to team up with my fellow rivals and become part of Team Europe, playing against some of the best competitors that Team World has to offer,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m more than proud to represent Team Europe!”

Team Europe, led by Bjorn Borg, will feature the Big 4 of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, Team World, captained by John McEnroe, will be represented by Felix-Auger Aliassime, Fritz, Diego Schwartzman and Jack Sock, while Nick Kyrgios will be a notable absentee.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh