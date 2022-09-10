"I can’t believe they made a Djokovic-Nadal hybrid, this is terrifying" - Tennis fans react to US Open semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe

Carlos Alcaraz has set the tennis world abuzz and sent fans into a frenzy by reaching his first-ever Grand Slam final at the age of just 19. Also playing his first Major semifinal on Friday, the Spaniard beat home-favorite Frances Tiafoe 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The thrilling four-hour, 19-minute encounter was loaded with surprises and the match could have ended much earlier had Tiafoe failed to save a match point in the tenth game of the fourth set.

With neither player able to break the other's serve in the first set, the American took a 1-0 lead via a tiebreak. However, Alcaraz stepped up and took the next two sets. The American then won his eighth tie-breaker of the tournament in the fourth set and forced a decider, where third seed Alcaraz fought hard once again to close out the match.

While the young Spaniard got broken just thrice, he broke the 22nd seed's serve nine times. Alcaraz finished with 59 winners and 37 unforced errors, compared to Tiafoe's 51 winners and 52 unforced errors. After defeating Marin Cilic in the fourth round and Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, this was Carlos Alcaraz's third consecutive five-set match.

Fans around the world congratulated both the players for putting up a phenomenal show. The quality of tennis was so high that viewers were compelled to compare the two players with the greats of the game like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

"I was rooting for Tiafoe but I was gonna be happy with either result. So proud for how Alcaraz immediately put the 4th set loss away, put his head down, and went to work!!!! The kid is just amazing," a fan tweeted.

"I was rooting for Tiafoe but I was gonna be happy with either result. So proud for how Alcaraz immediately put the 4th set loss away, put his head down, and went to work!!!! The kid is just amazing," a fan tweeted.

"What a match!! Tiafoe is incredible and clearly the future of US Men’s tennis. Bravo to him! But Alcaraz is the next Nadal — an Energizer Bunny who goes after every point and never breaks a sweat. At 19, with back-to-back 5-set matches! Just amazing," a user wrote.

"What a match!! Tiafoe is incredible and clearly the future of US Men's tennis. Bravo to him! But Alcaraz is the next Nadal — an Energizer Bunny who goes after every point and never breaks a sweat. At 19, with back-to-back 5-set matches! Just amazing," another user wrote.

"Last time I saw a guy play tennis whose talent leaped off the screen like Alcaraz, his name was Federer," another tweet read.

"Last time I saw a guy play tennis whose talent leaped off the screen like Alcaraz, his name was Federer," another tweet read.

Michelle Obama is all of us during this Tiafoe - Alcaraz thriller

This Tiafoe-Alcaraz match is everything you could want.



Alcaraz is going to be a problem for a long time on the tour. To be 19 and this composed in NY against an American in the US Open Semis can't be understated.

Never seen an alltime great get done with 3 back to back 5 set matches and look like they haven't even broke a sweat, and 19 years old, crazy.

Well done Carlos. Not sure how he is still standing? Mens tennis needs rejuvenation hopefully we finally have found someone that fits the bill. Awesome tennis by Francis as well!!!

What a match and what a performance over these two weeks for both players.



Alcaraz is showing that he could be a future great at 19.



Tiafoe showed that he's one of the best Americans (and overall players) in the world at 24.



Both deserve a HUGE round of applause.

His beginning resembles rafa. undoubtedly, he will be one of greatest players in the history of tennis

i can't believe they made a djokovic/nadal hybrid, this is terrifying

Bravo gentlemen! What an electric semi-final. Huge hitting! Toughness at every turn. 6-7 6-3 6-1 6-7, 6-3. Tiafoe would never go away. Alcaraz found a way. First of manyyyy Slam finals for Carlitos on Sunday. But first… some sleep in the city that never sleeps

This dude Alcaraz hits shots that don't make any sense to me, kid is unreal. Tiafoe is pretty damn amazing too though. I can't believe I'm watching tennis on a Friday night.

"I take my hat off, got a lot of respect for Carlos Alcaraz" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe during Friday's match

In a post-match press conference after the semifinal, Frances Tiafoe showered praise on Carlos Alcaraz. The American labeled him as "one of the best players in the world."

"I think it's going to be very tough to play him," Tiafoe said. "He's one of the best players in the world, for sure. He hits the ball so hard. I never played a guy who moves as well as him, honestly. How he's able to extend points, incredible. He's a hell of a player. He's going to be a problem for a very long time. For him to be so young, being so poised in big moments, I take my hat off and I got a lot of respect for him."

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Norway's Casper Ruud in the title clash on Sunday.

