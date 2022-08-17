"She is done, she needs to retire after US Open with Serena"- Tennis fans react to Venus Williams' 1R defeat at Cincinnati Open 2022

Venus Williams put in a valiant effort upon her return to Cincinnati on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to progress past the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

Karolina Pliskova easily defeated the 42-year-old American. For the first time in five years, two former World No. 1's faced off and with the win, Pliskova improved her head-to-head record against Williams to 3-1.

The Czech won a chaotic first set 7-5. Williams' second-serve percentage significantly deteriorated in the second set, allowing Pliskova to cruise to a 7-5, 6-1 win.

Tennis fans expressed their disappointment at the American's loss on Twitter, with the majority advising her to retire along with her younger sister, Serena Williams.

One user opined that Venus Williams was "done" and that she needed to retire after the US Open, and wrote:

"Venus is done -- she needs to retire after the USOPEN with Serena - she can no longer win on the tour - father time has said its time - next stop HOF along with her sister - they should retire together then go into the HOF together only fitting."

Williams' age was brought up by another user, who suggested that it was time to retire. The user said:

"Venus Williams is 42 years old, it's time go."

Another account wrote that although the American is a great champion, "her time has passed."

"Venus needs to retire her time has passed. She is a great champion but she isn't competitive anymore," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

choo choo @beedadoobop stress watching venus williams stress watching venus williams

Venus Williams' 2022 season so far

Williams at the National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3

Earlier in June, Venus Williams made a return to the WTA tour after an eleven-month hiatus, spurred on by her sister Serena Williams. She teamed up with Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray to play mixed doubles at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

However, their run was cut short in the second round by the pairing of Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara, who won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(18-16). The entertaining match between the two wildcard teams lasted two hours and 12 minutes on Court 2.

Williams then made her singles return at the 2022 Citi Open, but fell to Rebecca Marino, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, in the Round of 32. This was followed by another disappointing performance at the Canadian Open where she fell to Jil Teichmann in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

It isn't yet clear if Williams will play at the US Open, but if she does, it will be her first Major singles event since losing to Ons Jabeur in the second round of Wimbledon 2021.

