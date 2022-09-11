"Been bloody obvious for ages to those who do follow the sport but she still seems a bit under the radar" - Tennis fans shower praise on Iga Swiatek after history-making US Open title

Iga Swiatek lifted her second Grand Slam title of the year at the 2022 US Open, defeating Ons Jabeur in the final on Saturday. Taking on the Tunisian, who was playing her second consecutive Slam final, Swiatek looked at her sublime best during the 6-2, 7-6(5) straight-sets win.

The Pole had not looked comfortable throughout the tournament, scrapping through the earlier rounds with hard-fought wins. In the final, however, she looked sharp from the very beginning, breaking the Tunisian thrice during the first set. The second set was more closely contested, but the experience of having already won a Grand Slam came in handy for the 21-year-old, who held her nerves in the tiebreaker to hold off a late charge from Jabeur.

With the victory, Swiatek became only the ninth player in the Open Era to win three Grand Slam titles before turning 22, joining a celebrated list that includes the likes of the Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova and others. She also became the first-ever Pole to win the title at Flushing Meadows, as well as the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to win the tournament as the top seed.

Tennis fans on social media were understandably awed by the three-time Grand Slam champion's dominance, showering her with praise in the aftermath of the win. One fan hoped this US Open win would help launch Swiatek into popular culture and that casual tennis fans could finally start appreciating her, lamenting how she has been flying under the radar for so long despite being a generational talent.

"Excited for it to slowly dawn on tennis normies or many of the more casual fans quite how good Iga Swiatek is as she keeps racking up Slams. Been bloody obvious for ages to those who do follow the sport but she still seems a bit under the radar despite being generationally good."

Matthew Willis @mattracquet Excited for it to slowly dawn on tennis normies or many of the more casual fans quite how good Swiatek is as she keeps racking up Slams. Been bloody obvious for ages to those who do follow the sport but she still seems a bit under the radar despite being generationally good Excited for it to slowly dawn on tennis normies or many of the more casual fans quite how good Swiatek is as she keeps racking up Slams. Been bloody obvious for ages to those who do follow the sport but she still seems a bit under the radar despite being generationally good

Another user remarked that no individual statistic can come close to capturing the degree of the World No. 1's dominance this year, a season that has seen her lift seven titles so far.

"Iga Swiatek is a three-time major champion at the age of 21, winning titles on both hard court and clay. Feel like we need an individual stat better than World No. 1 to properly explain how dominant she has been this year."

Owen @tennisnation Iga Świątek is a three-time major champion at the age of 21, winning titles on both hard court and clay.



Feel like we need an individual stat better than “world number one” to properly explain how dominant she has been this year. Iga Świątek is a three-time major champion at the age of 21, winning titles on both hard court and clay.Feel like we need an individual stat better than “world number one” to properly explain how dominant she has been this year.

Ons Jabeur also received a lot of praise from tennis fans for the resilience she displayed, with many noting that she will surely win a Grand Slam in the coming years if she can keep up this level. One fan wrote about the same:

"Tough, tough loss for Jabeur, with all that incredible play and resilience in the second set not quite being enough, but if she keeps putting herself in positions like these, it will happen for her."

Owen @tennisnation Tough, tough loss for Jabeur, with all that incredible play and resilience in the second set not quite being enough, but if she keeps putting herself in positions like these, it will happen for her. Tough, tough loss for Jabeur, with all that incredible play and resilience in the second set not quite being enough, but if she keeps putting herself in positions like these, it will happen for her.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



To be able to come from such negativity to a Slam-winning mindset is truly remarkable. Honestly this Iga Swiatek title hits different for me (and probably the others?) having been in the room when Iga unloaded on #USOpen balls in Cincinnati in a rant lasting for several minutes.To be able to come from such negativity to a Slam-winning mindset is truly remarkable. Honestly this Iga Swiatek title hits different for me (and probably the others?) having been in the room when Iga unloaded on #USOpen balls in Cincinnati in a rant lasting for several minutes.To be able to come from such negativity to a Slam-winning mindset is truly remarkable.

Ravi Ubha @raviubha Like her idol, Nadal, at the 2020 French Open, Swiatek wins a Slam after not being the biggest fan of the tennis balls. Like her idol, Nadal, at the 2020 French Open, Swiatek wins a Slam after not being the biggest fan of the tennis balls.

Diego Barbiani @Diego_Barbiani we started the season with Ash Barty winning her 3rd Slam



we finish the season with Iga Swiatek winning her 3rd Slam we started the season with Ash Barty winning her 3rd Slamwe finish the season with Iga Swiatek winning her 3rd Slam

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



First woman to win two majors in the same year since 2016.



Swiatek is the best in the right biz now, by a big distance. #1 Iga Swiatek fends off a fierce comeback by Ons Jabeur to win the #USOpen , her third major title, and first away from Roland Garros.First woman to win two majors in the same year since 2016.Swiatek is the best in the right biz now, by a big distance. #1 Iga Swiatek fends off a fierce comeback by Ons Jabeur to win the #USOpen, her third major title, and first away from Roland Garros.First woman to win two majors in the same year since 2016.Swiatek is the best in the right biz now, by a big distance.

David Law @DavidLawTennis Great watching those two brilliant tennis players hitting top form at the same time in a set.



Iga Swiatek continues to add to her growing haul of titles. Ons Jabeur is getting closer. Great watching those two brilliant tennis players hitting top form at the same time in a set. Iga Swiatek continues to add to her growing haul of titles. Ons Jabeur is getting closer.

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo22 for winning her 3rd Grand Slam title !

She has been doing amazing in 2022 and it’s great to hear that Rafa has been a real inspiration for her. She wouldn’t have reached this position without her hard work and we can only congratulate her on that Huge congrats to @iga.swiatekfor winning her 3rd Grand Slam title !She has been doing amazing in 2022 and it’s great to hear that Rafa has been a real inspiration for her. She wouldn’t have reached this position without her hard work and we can only congratulate her on that Huge congrats to @iga.swiatek 🇵🇱 for winning her 3rd Grand Slam title !She has been doing amazing in 2022 and it’s great to hear that Rafa has been a real inspiration for her. She wouldn’t have reached this position without her hard work and we can only congratulate her on that https://t.co/mQ3W2eLHvr

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Iga Swiatek remains flawless in Grand Slam finals, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5).



The first Polish woman to win the US Open in the Open Era, and the first top seed to win the title since Serena Williams in 2014.



Her tenth consecutive final won in straights.



Iga the destroyer. Iga Swiatek remains flawless in Grand Slam finals, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5).The first Polish woman to win the US Open in the Open Era, and the first top seed to win the title since Serena Williams in 2014.Her tenth consecutive final won in straights.Iga the destroyer.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Swiatek's 7th singles title of the year and her first Grand Slam title not on clay after winning the 2020 and 2022 French Opens



A bona fide No. 1



#getty Iga Swiatek adds another layer to her great season. Wins her first #USOpen with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Ons Jabeur.Swiatek's 7th singles title of the year and her first Grand Slam title not on clay after winning the 2020 and 2022 French OpensA bona fide No. 1 Iga Swiatek adds another layer to her great season. Wins her first #USOpen with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Ons Jabeur.Swiatek's 7th singles title of the year and her first Grand Slam title not on clay after winning the 2020 and 2022 French OpensA bona fide No. 1#getty https://t.co/R9CiWEYzrj

. @Saniul_ @WTA @iga_swiatek This was a horrible crowd and it doesn't deserve Iga Swiatek the champion. @WTA @iga_swiatek This was a horrible crowd and it doesn't deserve Iga Swiatek the champion.

Iga Swiatek now has more than twice as many ranking points as the World No. 2

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open

Thanks to the 2000 ranking points from her title run at the 2022 US Open, Iga Swiatek now has 10,365 points to her name. The World No. 2 position, meanwhile, has switched hands from Anett Kontaveit to Ons Jabeur, who has a total of 5,090 points after her runner-up finish at Flushing Meadows.

With more than twice as many points as the next best-ranked player, the Pole is guaranteed to finish the year as the World No. 1. 2022 will also mark Iga Swiatek's best chance to win the Year-end Championships, a tournament she made her maiden appearance at last year.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



becomes the first WTA player since 2016 to win two Grand Slams in the same calendar year.



#USOpen Iga’s Moment! @iga_swiatek becomes the first WTA player since 2016 to win two Grand Slams in the same calendar year. Iga’s Moment! 🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek becomes the first WTA player since 2016 to win two Grand Slams in the same calendar year.#USOpen https://t.co/C7CB7WfwjO

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh