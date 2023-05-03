"This is getting pretty cringe at this point"- Tennis fans surprised by Carlos Alcaraz imitating Rafael Nadal's 'superstitions'

Tennis fans recently criticized Carlos Alcaraz after the teenager copied Rafael Nadal's habit of lining up his water bottles obsessively.

The former World No. 1 defeated 10th seed Karen Khachanov, 6-4, 7-5, in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open to book his place in the last four of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Known to all, the 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal is obsessed with placing his water bottles in certain shapes during his matches. The Spaniard is always seen taking a sip from each of his two bottles and then placing them in a certain position.

During his quarterfinal win over Russia's Khachanov, Carlos Alcaraz replicated the same habit, thus garnering reactions from tennis fans all over the world.

One Twitter user called the teenager's behavior "cringe" and slammed him for copying Nadal's bottle ritual.

"This is getting pretty cringeeee at this point, we already saw him copy Nadal in the past, but bet no one expected his bottles ritual to be copied. We truly will never see another Djokovic, Nadal or Federer."

Other fans also expressed their displeasure with the reigning US Open winner.

"Get your own rituals boy. This is not it pal."

Twitter users also pointed out his hypocrisy by highlighting Alcaraz's previous statement about not wanting to be compared to Nadal.

"He keeps copying everything about Rafa and then says ohh I don’t wanna be compared with Rafa I’m making my own history!"

Fans continued to express their frustration with the 19-year-old.

"stop trying to be dull you can do better."

Some also urged Alcaraz to get his "own personality" and not copy the legends of the game.

"Love Carlitos but copying Rafa and being inspired by him are two different things. Rafa did it for a reason, Carlos has to stick to his own personality."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Carlos Alcaraz inches closer to reclaiming No. 1 spot in ATP singles rankings

Carlos Alcaraz

Playing his last match as a teenager, Carlos Alcaraz pocketed Khachanov to qualify for the semifinals of the Madrid Open. The Spaniard will face either Borna Coric or Daniel Altmeir in the fight for a place in the final.

Currently ranked No. 2 in the ATP singles rankings, Carlos Alcaraz will move closer to reclaiming the top spot if he manages to successfully defend his Madrid Open title.

By winning his fourth title of the season in the Spanish capital, the 2022 US Open winner will just need to play a match in the Rome Open to dethrone Djokovic from the ATP top spot.

