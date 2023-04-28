"Something about playing flops in Madrid" - Tennis fans taunt Eugenie Bouchard over Maria Sharapova dig after Canadian's Madrid Open 2R loss

Eugenie Bouchard's Madrid Open campaign ended in the second round on Friday with a 2-6, 5-7 loss to Martina Trevisan. Bouchard was in the news this week not just for her rise to the main draw from qualifying, but also for her dig at Maria Sharapova and Dayana Yastremska after her win over the latter. Tennis fans did not tread lightly after the Canadian star's loss.

Bouchard won two matches in the qualifying rounds in dominant fashion to reach the main draw of the Madrid Open for the first time since the 2017 season. In the 2017 campaign, she beat Sharapova en route to the quarterfinals. She beat Yastremska 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the main draw on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Bouchard cheekily took a dig at Sharapova and Yastremska, both of whom have been involved in doping cases in the past.

"There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid," Eugenie Bouchard wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Reacting to her loss against Trevisan in the second round, a section of the tennis fan community did not hold back their taunts.

"Martina Trevisan, now it's time to post: There's something about playing flops in Madrid," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Roksanche @Roksanche Martina Trevisan, now it's time to post:

"There's something special about holding the trophy in Madrid. Not everyone can do that," another fan expressed.

Swagata @socorooopova There's something special about holding the trophy in Madrid



Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Eugenie Bouchard's 2023 Madrid Open loss:

socal @socalissonice @socorooopova something special about winning Wimbledon at age 17! @socorooopova something special about winning Wimbledon at age 17!

Sanket @spacepirate16 twitter.com/TheTennisLette… The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



A battle between 2 former Roland Garros semi finalists



But in the end, Martina ends Genie’s run from qualifying



It’s her favorite time of the year Martina Trevisan beats Eugenie Bouchard 6-2 7-5 in Madrid R2A battle between 2 former Roland Garros semi finalistsBut in the end, Martina ends Genie’s run from qualifyingIt’s her favorite time of the year Martina Trevisan beats Eugenie Bouchard 6-2 7-5 in Madrid R2A battle between 2 former Roland Garros semi finalistsBut in the end, Martina ends Genie’s run from qualifyingIt’s her favorite time of the year 👀 https://t.co/6ROIKrnW0O Tweet more @geniebouchard Tweet more @geniebouchard twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

t @draperpova There’s something about playing jobless people in Madrid… There’s something about playing jobless people in Madrid… https://t.co/BbKyyQiHES

nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray genie talking all that shit yesterday just to lose to treviscam today LMAOOO genie talking all that shit yesterday just to lose to treviscam today LMAOOO https://t.co/2aHrUY4yuZ

"I’m a fighter" - Eugenie Bouchard explains why she worked hard to make a comeback

Eugenie Bouchard competes at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open.

Eugenie Bouchard is gradually building up momentum on her comeback trail on the WTA tour and she recently opened up about it. The 29-year-old said that she had the option of "chilling" for the rest of her life and watching Netflix all day. But she is a fighter and a hard worker who did not want to give up on her tennis career easily.

Bouchard also stated that such a nature helped her gain early success in her career.

"You know. I could. I could just chill, I guess, for the rest of my life, but that’s not who I am. That’s why I achieved the success I did. Because I’m a fighter and I love to work hard. And I could sit on my couch and watch Netflix — and that sounds appealing for sure — but after two days, I would go crazy," Bouchard told WTA in an interview.

Currently ranked No. 285 in the WTA rankings, Bouchard is projected to rise 58 spots owing to her Madrid performance.

