"You mean they're bringing back the Hopman Cup?" - Tennis fans welcome new mixed-gender event, the United Cup

The ATP and WTA have once again decided to come together to host a mixed-gender tennis event, the United Cup, starting in 2023. The tournament is set to replace the ATP Cup and will act as a build-up event for the first Grand Slam of the year — the Australian Open.
Men and women will have the opportunity to represent their countries together as they will participate in singles and mixed-doubles matches in the tournament, which will be held across Australia.
This means that Spain could see Rafael Nadal teaming up with Paula Badosa, Poland's Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz coming together, Emma Raducanu partnering with Andy Murray, and Stefanos Tsitsipas joining forces with Maria Sakkari at the high-profile event.
The announcement sent the tennis world into a frenzy, reminding them of the Hopman Cup, another mixed event that was last organized in 2019. However, unlike the cherished Hopman Cup, players will fight for ranking points at the United Cup.
Tennis fans also seemed relieved at the ATP Cup getting shelved, saying that the Davis Cup was enough.
"Having both the ATP Cup and the Davis Cup never made sense. Glad they've realised that. They've effectively brought back the Hopman Cup under a new name. Interested to see what it'll be like and how many of the top players will play it," a fan tweeted.
"The Hopman Cup (sort of) is back! Which is great news and hopefully a step to more mixed events on tour (on tournaments where men and women play the same week, like Indian Wells, Miami, Rosmalen and Cincinnati)," a user wrote.
"We finally have our mixed event back at the beginning of the season. Tennis Australia killing the Hopman Cup in favour of the unwanted male only ATP Cup was a terrible decision. Craig Tiley better be begging the women for forgiveness," another tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions:
Rafael Nadal becomes the first player to qualify for the ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal's second-round win at the 2022 US Open against Fabio Fognini meant that he was the first player to qualify for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals. The year-end championship will be held from November 13-20 in Turin. Although it's the 17th time in his career that the Spaniard has made it to the event, it remains one of the few big trophies missing from his cabinet.
Speaking on his qualification in a press conference, Nadal stated that it was good news for him and that he would like to finish the year as a top-five player.
"Well, I know I will be there since a while because winning two Grand Slams, it's difficult to not be there. But, yeah, good news of course. One more year at the age of 36. Finish the year probably, if nothing goes wrong, in the top five," Nadal said.