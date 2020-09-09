Tennis hasn’t seen anyone like Kyrgios before and probably never will: Dominic Thiem

World No.3 Dominic Thiem is the favorite to win the ongoing US Open 2020, and he will lock horns with 21st seed Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals tonight. Thiem recently launched his new website, where he gave his opinion on Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios.

Dominic Thiem believes that the tennis universe had never witnessed a player like Kyrgios in the past. The Austrian star also opined that there might not be another Kyrgios in the future.

"He is distinctive, you cannot replace him, he is totally unique! Tennis should be happy to have such a person. This sport hasn't seen anyone like him before and probably never will," Dominic Thiem said.

Popularly known as the 'Bad Boy of Tennis,' Nick Kyrgios has been a part of several controversies over the last few years. The 25-year-old Aussie was fined a record $113,000 for his unprofessional behavior at the Cincinnati Masters last year.

Dominic Thiem feels Nick Kyrgios is a very nice person.

In his brief career, Kyrgios has been fined for verbally abusing spectators, not putting enough effort in the game, unsportsmanlike conduct, and even passing vulgar comments. He crossed all limits during a match against Stan Wawrinka in Montreal five years ago.

So disappointing to see a fellow athlete and colleague be so disrespectful in a way I could never even imagine. — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) August 13, 2015

While the World No. 40 has been a controversial athlete, no one can deny that he is an extremely talented player. Kyrgios has achieved the rare feat of defeating Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic in his first meeting with The Big 3 players. In fact, current World No.1 Djokovic has never beaten Kyrgios on the ATP Tour.

Deep in his soul he is a very nice person: Dominic Thiem describes Nick Kyrgios' personality

Nick Kyrgios had slammed Dominic Thiem for participating in the Adria Tour.

The tennis fans have mixed views on Nick Kyrgios, but in Dominic Thiem's opinion, the 25-year-old player is a very nice person.

Even though Thiem has not played much tennis with Kyrgios, the two players enjoyed the nightlife in Acapulco together a few years ago.

"People either hate him or they love him. Deep in his soul he is a very nice person. Some years ago, we discovered the Acapulco nightlife together, that was awesome!" Thiem stated.

What are you talking about @ThiemDomi ? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does? None of you have the intellectual level to even understand where I’m coming from. I’m trying to hold them accountable. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 7, 2020

It is noteworthy that the 3-time Grand Slam runner-up and Kyrgios had a war of words after the Adria Tour debacle. Thiem even said that he would never talk about the Aussie player, but his recent statements contradict that.