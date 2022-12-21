Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann recalls her journey, teases release of new project in 2023

Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann reflected on her career and spoke about a new project she had been working on.

The 26-year-old has made quite a name for herself on social media and has 246,000 followers on Instagram. She recalled her journey over the years in her most recent post, about how she went from writing blogs on fashion in tennis to working with different tennis companies.

"Five years ago, I had so many different thoughts and ideas about the game that I wanted to share with the world. I began writing different articles and blogs on fashion in tennis, comparing tennis players to their basketball player counterparts, various stories about the game, and much more. I wanted an organized place to share all of my ideas, so I hired a website designer. I published my articles there, which were well-received and appreciated by so many. I am always so grateful for the opportunities that came from that," Stuhlmann wrote.

She believes the passing year has been the best of her career, due to various exciting projects she has worked on.

"Since then, my life has been a whirlwind of different jobs and roles in professional tennis. I’ve traveled and worked with so many tournaments worldwide and partnered with some of the best tennis companies and brands in the industry. My career has been an exciting journey, and this year has been the best one yet," she added.

Rachel Stuhlmann also mentioned that she had been working very hard on a project and that 2023 would be a "crazy" year.

"All this to say - I am having a full circle moment here - I’ve been working very hard on a project that I am very excited to share with you all finally. As so much has changed in the past five years, I have entirely recreated and relaunched my website.

Stuhlmann also wants her readers and followers to get more involved.

"I am so excited to share my journey with you all through travel updates/newsletters, partnership highlights, and even some fun merch items available. As always, thank you all so much for the support, and I can’t wait for you to see and enjoy it! It’s going to be a crazy 2023, and I am taking you guys along for the ride with me."

"I've loved Rafael Nadal since I was little" - Rachel Stuhlmann

In an interview with Maxim earlier this year, Rachel Stuhlmann said that she had a lot of admiration for Rafael Nadal since her childhood. She also praised Andrey Rublev, calling him a humble and likeable guy.

"I’ve loved Rafael Nadal since I was little; growing up, I used to have a poster of him on my wall! He’s the prime definition of a sportsman and champion. Andrey Rublev was always one of my favorite interviews. He’s honest, humble, and such a likable guy! I also love his game style - his forehand is amazing."

Rachel Stuhlmann isn't the only one who has grown up admiring Rafael Nadal. The Spanish legend has a large fan base across the world. The influencer is a proud member of his fan club.

