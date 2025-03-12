Tennis influencers rising in popularity criticized by ex-pro Sam Querrey after 'stupid' look in Indian Wells

Sam Querrey recently took potshots at social media influencers who have made tennis their new avenue for content. The American also called them out for creating content on-site at big tournaments for little to no incentive.

Querrey competed on the ATP Tour from 2006 to 2022. The highlights of his career include winning 10 singles pro titles, reaching a career-high ranking of 11 in 2018, and reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2017.

Since retiring from pro tennis, Sam Querrey has turned his attention towards competing on the pickleball tour and hosting the "Nothing Major" podcast with John Isner, Jack Sock and Steve Johnson. During the latest episode of their podcast, the 37-year-old touched upon how "tennis influencers" are currently in vogue as the sport transitions to a younger age group.

Seemingly perturbed by the growing trend, Querrey called out the content creators he saw roaming around the venue of the Indian Wells Masters last week.

"One thing that I find annoying now when you're on the grounds during these big tournaments, I don't know if they hire influencers, but there's like, girls and guys, 'Get ready with me to go to Indian Wells!' And they're on the ground, making content, ugh!" Sam Querrey said on the latest episode of the Nothing Major podcast (from 26:40 onwards).

The former World No. 11 then went as far as to call tennis influencers "stupid".

"You look at it, and there's like eight people following them here. It's like, what is this? I think some of them are being paid, but I think some of them aren't being paid and those are the ones I'm talking about that look stupid," he added (27:27).

Sam Querrey out of pickleball action due to groin injury

Sam Querrey plays pickleball at US Open 2023 | Image Source: Getty

Sam Querrey, meanwhile, has continued promoting pickleball — a sport that is at odds with tennis — on his Instagram handle since signing up to play on the PPA Tour in August 2023. Sponsored by Franklin, a paddle company, the American competed on the pickleball circuit for nearly a year before suffering a ruptured Achilles in May 2024 that has kept him on the sidelines.

Querrey is not the only former tennis player who has turned to pickleball recently. The likes of Eugenie Bouchard, John Isner, Jack Sock and Donald Young were signed by the PPA two years ago to play under the United Pickleball Association (UPA), a merger tour formed by combining PPA and Major League Pickleball.

