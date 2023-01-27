Tennis journalist hits out at John McEnroe for amateur commentary during Australian Open SF clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov locked horns at the Rod Laver Arena in the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open on Friday. Despite the on-court action enthralling viewers, many, including tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, were left annoyed by the underwhelming commentary from John McEnroe.

The former World No. 1 has, in the past, received criticism for his amateurish commentary and has been deemed unfit for the role by viewers. During the semifinal match on Friday, McEnroe was continuously complaining about why the chair umpire should not call time violations on Tsitsipas whenever the player was taking breaks.

Rothenberg took to social media to express his irritation at the broadcasters for having brought in "Connecticut commentary" at the Australian Open.

"ESPN has some talented broadcasters, but they hugely cut their budget for #AusOpen in favor of Connecticut commentary, and now viewers are being badly shortchanged," he wrote in his tweet.

He then mocked McEnroe for his commentary, stating that his "stamina" is already "running low" listening to the former player's whining.

"…and yes, my stamina for hearing McEnroe complain about how the umpire should stay out of it and not call time violations on “Sissypas” is running very low already," his tweet read.

Despite the poor commentary, fans had enough to cheer for as Tsitsipas and Khachanov produced an excellent battle in the semifinals.

The players went toe-to-toe from the very start. However, it was Tsitsipas who was much more clinical at crucial junctures of the match to come through 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

"These are the moments I've been working hard for" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on reaching the Australian Open 2023 final

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas is delighted to make it to the final of the Grand Slam Down Under for the first time in his career. During his on-court interview, the third seed expressed his joy at seeing his hard work pay off.

"These are the moments I've been working hard for. To be able to play finals like this, but finals that have bigger meaning than just a final," he said.

The Greek player also talked about the mentality that helped him seal the deal against Khachanov in the fourth set of the semifinal.

"I thought about how hard I've worked to get into this position, and it takes a little bit more. It's one of these moments that if you stick around, if you dedicate yourself even more and if you concentrate on these important moments even more, it pays off quite well," asserted the 24-year-old.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face either Novak Djokovic or Tommy Paul in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday.

