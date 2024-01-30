Tennis legend Ivan Lendl sells his 445-acre Connecticut estate for record-breaking $12 million: Reports

Ivan Lendl recently sold his 445-acre estate in Connecticut for a record $12 million according to a report by Mansion Global. Allan Greenberg, one of the US's most acclaimed designers, designed the 18,000-square-foot estate. Ivan reportedly silently put the Cornwall estate up for sale in March 2023 and didn’t do much to publicize his estate listing.

Ivan's lavish estate was designed for him and his wife in 1992 and includes several posh amenities like a pool, sauna, tennis court, play court, and vegetable garden.

The property, reportedly listed for $25 million in 2005, sits in the Litchfield Hills and was for sale on and off for about eight years.

Ivan reportedly sold his Connecticut estate this year for a massive sum of $12 million. Tennis journalist Randy Walker reported the sale on X (formerly Twitter):

"Tennis Great Ivan Lendl Sells His 445-Acre Connecticut Estate for $12 Million via @MansionGlobal"

Expand Tweet

Ivan Lendl had also reportedly previously owned a seven-bedroom estate in Greenwich that was built in 1928 and primarily resided there during his US Open runs. He reportedly later sold the estate in 2020 for $5.2 million. He had listed the Cornwall property in 2016 for $19.8 million.

Lendl's luxurious pad that was sold recently was reportedly considered his summer home. Ivan reportedly bought the Cornwall estate in the 1980s for around $4.2 million and sold it at nearly a threefold amount.

The name of the mansion's buyer remains anonymous and could not be found in any property records yet.

Ivan Lendl parted ways with Andy Murray in 2023

Andy Murray (L) and Ivan Lendl

Ivan Lendl, known for dominating the sport during the 1980s, ended his third coaching stint with Andy Murray in November 2023 following a season marked by challenges.

Ivan expressed his appreciation for Murray following their separation, stating that he had a great time with Andy and cherishes many memorable moments. He praised Murray as a hard-working champion and emphasized that the sport is enhanced by his presence. He was quoted as saying according to Sky Sports:

"I will look back with some great memories of the time Andy and I worked together. He's as hard a worker as there is and the sport is better because of him. I wish him only the best in the years to come."

The Czech legend has a long-term professional relationship history with Murray that first started in 2011 and ended in 2014. Lendl also coached Murray between 2016 to 2017 before working together again in 2022.

Ivan Lendl secured eight Grand Slam titles during his career, including three consecutive US Open titles (between 1985-1987), three French Open titles (1984, 1986, 1987), and two Australian Open titles (1989, 1990).

Lendl officially retired in 1994 and has since transitioned into coaching. He has mentored renowned tennis figures like Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev.