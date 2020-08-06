'Tennis is not like soccer' - Uncle Toni on Rafael Nadal's decision to skip the US Open

Rafael Nadal has been largely inactive during the COVID-19 pandemic, with no participation in exhibition tournaments. His only appearances have been while training on clay at the Rafa Nadal Academy in his hometown of Mallorca.

In that context, very few were surprised when the Spaniard revealed his decision to withdraw from the US Open this year.

After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020

Now, Nadal's former coach and uncle Toni has given his views on the World No. 2's recent decisions, and why playing tennis during the pandemic isn't as safe as some other sports.

Rafael Nadal has made the decision of prudence: Uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open

Speaking to Spanish publication El Larguero, Toni Nadal revealed that he partly expected Rafael Nadal to pull out of the US Open in light of the health and safety concerns.

"I was not surprised by the decision, it was something that I had been pondering," Toni said. "I have spoken with him in the last weeks and I was doubting it. I think Rafael has made the decision of prudence."

Toni Nadal also urged fans not to compare tennis with other sports like football, which has been able to successfully restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tennis is not like soccer. In soccer they move 24 hours before, they play and they leave. In a (tennis) tournament you can stay for about 25 days and in 25 days you have many opportunities to be in contact with the virus," Toni warned.

Rafeal Nadal's uncle was widely considered to be the key behind the Spaniard's rise to the summit of men's tennis. Although Toni is not his coach anymore, having ended their partnership in 2016 so that he could spend more time at the Rafa Nadal Academy, he is still involved in his nephew's career decisions.

During the interview, Toni also confirmed that the World No. 2 is in top physical condition and will be ready to compete as soon as it is safe to do so.

"I have been to Rafa's training today and I have seen him very well. An athlete needs to compete and when you lengthen the preparation without tournaments you lose concentration, but as now Rome and Paris are approaching, Rafael already knows that now is the time to tune well," Toni added.

Rafael Nadal had already expressed his reservations about travelling to the United States earlier. Some expected the 19-time Slam champion to commit to the US Open after the Madrid Masters was cancelled, but even that wasn't enough to make him change his mind.

With the cancellation of Madrid and his withdrawal from the American hardcourt season, Rafael Nadal will not be able to earn a single ranking point until the end of Roland Garros. That in effect rules him out of the chance to overtake Novak Djokovic in the race to be the year-end World No. 1.

Rafael Nadal will also have to postpone his hopes of overtaking Roger Federer's Grand Slam record of 20. The 34-year-old can, however, equal Federer's record with a record-extending 13th French Open title in October.