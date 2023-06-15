"Tennis made my life beautiful, but having to run away also ruined something" - Martina Navratilova on leaving Czech Republic

Martina Navratilova was awarded the silver medal of the president of the Senate in her birth country, the Czech Republic. As per upper house chief Milos Vystrcil, the committee recognized not only the tennis legend's sporting achievements but his off-court work as well.

Navratilova, emotional to be back home, gave a candid interview to iSport, addressing her tennis career, her political positions, and recalling the difficult years when she was forced to leave the then authoritarian Czechoslovakia.

On being asked if she had any regrets, Navratilova said she regretted having had to leave her country. The 18-time Grand Slam winner said that while tennis has given her a beautiful life, leaving her home also took a toll on her personal and family lives.

"I am often asked if I have any regrets," Martina Navratilova said. "My only regret is that I had to take that step. Tennis made my life beautiful, but having to run away, it also ruined something."

"One does not realize how it will turn out with other people around. My sister suffered a lot, I won't even talk about my parents," she added.

Martina Navratilova, tired of Czechoslovakia's totalitarian policies, which compelled her to put her tennis career on hold and give up a large chunk of her earnings, sought asylum in the US back in 1975.

"Situation is certainly many times better" - Martina Navratilova on tennis in Czech Republic

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia.

Shifting focus to the current scenario, Martina Navratilova said she was glad that the sport of tennis had become more international in the Czech Republic.

Watching an increasing number of talented tennis players come out of her birth country, Navratilova said, gave her immense joy.

"I'm glad that tennis and sports are more international," Martina Navratilova said. "That more and more children have the chance to play sports, get to the top and win."

Navratilova said while things were a lot better as no child was being forced to leave their country, there was still room for improvement in some areas.

"But there are still those who do not have such an opportunity. So there is certainly room for improvement," she continued. "But the situation is certainly many times better than it was in my time. At least now no children have to run away from the Czech Republic."

