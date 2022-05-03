Tennis news today: Andy Murray defeats Dominic Thiem in first round of Madrid Open, Venus Williams glams it up at Met Gala | 3 May 2022

Dominic Thiem's comeback is yet to pick up some steam as he lost in the first round of yet another tournament. Thiem fell 6-3, 6-4 to Andy Murray in the opening round of the 2022 Madrid Open.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams was at her glamorous best as she attended this year's Met Gala.

With her win over Coco Gauff, Simona Halep is set to surpass Maria Sharapova in terms of total prize money earned.

Marian Vajda, former coach of Novak Djokovic, has started to coach compatriot Alex Molcan. The World No. 1 is currently competing at the Madrid Open and is set to kick off his campaign against Gael Monfils.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Dominic Thiem loses to Andy Murray in first round of Madrid Open

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem is yet to win a match since his comeback from injury earlier this year. After bowing out of the first round of his previous three tournaments, Thiem failed to get past the opening hurdle yet again. This time, the Austrian suffered a straight sets loss to former World No. 1 Andy Murray.

Thiem has managed to win just one set across his four losses so far. He's set to compete at the Italian Open next week.

Venus Williams sizzles at 2022 Met Gala

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams dazzled at this year's Met Gala, which was held on Monday evening. The American donned a chic black suit and accessorized with sunglasses and a necklace.

Williams is a regular attendee of the Met Gala and her penchant for all things fashion is well known.

Simona Halep surpasses Maria Sharapova in total prize money earned

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has displaced Maria Sharapova from the third spot with respect to career prize money earned. It was yet another milestone achieved by the Romanian following her third-round win over Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open.

Halep now trails only Venus and Serena Williams on this list. She has a shot at overtaking Venus Williams if she plays for a few more years, but it'll be virtually impossible for her to overcome the benchmark set by Serena Williams.

Marian Vajda to coach Alex Molcan

Novak Djokovic split with his long-term coach Marian Vajda earlier this year. They enjoyed a fruitful partnership as he played a huge role in guiding the Serb through most of his accomplishments.

Vajda will now coach his fellow Slovak, Alex Molcan. The 24-year old recently reached a career-high ranking of World No. 46.

Novak Djokovic to begin quest for a fourth Madrid Open title against Gael Monfils

After a first-round bye, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will kick off his Madrid Open challenge against Gael Monfils. With a 17-0 record against the Frenchman, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be feeling quite confident of his chances.

Djokovic's best result during the clay season so far has been a runner-up finish at the Serbia Open last month. He seems to be getting better with every match and is gathering some momentum as he gears up for his upcoming title defense at Roland Garros.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra