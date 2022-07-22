Tennis news today: Andy Murray withdraws from Atlanta Open, Petra Kvitova gets her own Hall of Fame museum in Czech Republic | 22 July 2022

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has pulled out of the upcoming Atlanta Open, which is to be held next week. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was honored with a Hall of Fame museum in her name in Fulnek, Czech Republic.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is set to make her singles comeback earlier than expected, as she was given a wildcard to compete in the Citi Open. Karen Khachanov, who's participating in the Hamburg European Open, had his belongings stolen from his hotel room while he was out competing.

The ATP tour won't be heading to China once again this year, citing the COVID-19 related restrictions in place in the country. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Andy Murray to miss the Atlanta Open

The 2022 Atlanta Open lost one of its star attractions as three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the tournament. It seems like a precautionary measure on his part to avoid taxing his body in the lead-up to the US Open. He'll next be seen in action at the Citi Open in Washington, which will be held in the first week of August.

Petra Kvitova Hall of Fame museum opens in Fulnek, Czech Republic

Petra Kvitova is one of the most accomplished players of her generation. Now, to honor her achievements, a Hall of Fame museum has been opened in her native Czech Republic. Her Wimbledon trophies are on display, among other memorabilia.

So honoured to open my Petra Kvitova Hall of Fame in Fulnek today

Kvitova will next be seen competing in the Prague Open, which is set to begin on Monday.

Venus Williams to compete at the Citi Open

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams will return to singles action at the Citi Open, which will begin on August 1. She was earlier expected to make her comeback in Toronto the following week but was granted a wildcard to compete in the Citi Open as well.

It remains to be seen if sister Serena Williams will also join the competitive Citi Open field.

Karen Khachanov gets robbed in Hamburg

While Karen Khachanov is having a great time on the court at the Hamburg European Open, where he has reached the quarterfinals, it's not been all rosy off the court. The Russian's hotel room was robbed clean while he was out competing. Most of his belongings were stolen and authorities are on the lookout for the thieves.

Khachanov, on his part, will look to keep the unpleasant incident aside as he takes on top seed Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the semifinals on Friday.

No ATP tournaments in China this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country

Citing pandemic restrictions across the country, the ATP has decided not to host its scheduled tournaments in China this year. The affected tournaments are the Shanghai Masters, China Open, Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships. The ATP has organized six other tournaments to replace the Chinese ones.

The official ATP statement can be read here.

