Tennis news today: Bianca Andreescu makes winning return in Stuttgart, 5-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova announces pregnancy | 20 April 2022

After almost six months away from the tour, Bianca Andreescu won her comeback match in straight sets at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Tuesday. Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova, meanwhile, has announced that she's pregnant with her first child.

Naomi Osaka is gearing up for the clay season, while Dominic Thiem lost in the first round of the Serbia Open. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has confirmed her participation in the Poland Open, which will be held from July 25-31. Here's a round-up of the day's news:

Bianca Andreescu makes winning return

Having last played in October, Bianca Andreescu's first match after six months on the sidelines went relatively well. The 2019 US Open champion still has a long way to go, but would have been happy with her 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Jule Niemeier.

Andreescu looked a tad rusty and was a little slow with her movement around the court, but that was expected given her lengthy break. Her second-round opponent, Aryna Sabalenka, has had a dreadful season compared to her usually high standards. Andreescu will fancy her chances against the out-of-form Belarusian.

Maria Sharapova annoucnes pregnancy

Maria Sharapova, who celebrated her birthday on April 19, also revealed that she's pregnant with her first child.

"Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty," Sharapova captioned her Instagram post.

Following her retirement in February 2020, the Russian got engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes later in December. Congratulations poured in from fans and well-wishers alike, as the former Grand Slam champion is about to embark on a new journey in her life.

Naomi Osaka arrives in Europe for the clay season

While most of her contemporaries began their clay season in Charleston, Naomi Osaka is yet to play a match on the surface. She has now arrived in Europe for the same. Her upcoming tournaments include the Italian Open and Roland Garros, and she's likely to compete in the Madrid Open as well.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Tbh ever since I signed with Nike I feel like I consistently have the hardest tennis shoes to come out every season. Lol anyways here’s EU clay for ya. Tbh ever since I signed with Nike I feel like I consistently have the hardest tennis shoes to come out every season. Lol anyways here’s EU clay for ya. https://t.co/tYsIctVc4Q

Osaka's clay season was rather tumultuous last year. Pressure from early losses built up, eventually leading to her withdrawal from Roland Garros due to mental health reasons.

Dominic Thiem loses in first round of Serbia Open

Dominic Thiem, who competed in his first ATP tournament since June 2021, lost in the first round of the Serbia Open. John Millman defeated him 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. The 2020 US Open champion showed brief glimpses of his former self, but there's a lot of work to be done.

Injuries have derailed the Austrian's career as he looks to get back to winning ways after a lengthy layoff. He's set to compete at the Estoril Open next, which begins on Monday.

Iga Swiatek confirms participation at 2022 Poland Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has been officially confirmed for the 2022 Poland Open. The second edition of the tournament will be held from July 25-31. The event was held in Gdynia last year, but will be hosted in the capital city of Warsaw this time around.

Swiatek is currently competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she is set to square off against Eva Lys in the second round on Wednesday.

