Tennis news today: Carlos Alcaraz into the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open, Serena Williams gears up for the US Open series| 23 July 2022

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz was in fine form, easily dispatching Karen Khachanov to advance to the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open while Serena Williams is preparing for the upcoming hardcourt swing and shared an update video on social media.

Anett Kontaveit, the top seed on the women's side, will contest in the final against Bernarda Pera. Novak Djokovic is set to participate in this year's Laver Cup, joining fellow members of the "Big 4" - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in Team Europe. Belinda Bencic has withdrawn from the upcoming Prague Open. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Carlos Alcaraz breezs past Karen Khachanov to reach the semifinals in Hamburg

World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Karen Khachanov 6-0, 6-2 to make the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open. He improved to 13-0 at ATP 500 tournaments this year. This was also his sixth semifinal of the season. The teenager will take on Alex Molcan for a place in the final.

Alcaraz has already won four titles this year, three of which have been on clay.

Anett Kontaveit and Bernarda Pera to face off for the title in Hamburg

World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit defeated Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-5 to reach her first final since February this year. The last few months have been tough for the Estonian due to her health issues, but she appears to be back to her best now. She'll take on the in-form Bernarda Pera in the final. The American won the Hungarian Open last week and will be aiming to win back-to-back titles.

Serena Williams gets ready for the North American tennis hardcourt swing

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams recently took to Instagram to share a video of her preparations for the upcoming hardcourt season. She'll return to action at the National Bank Open in Toronto, following which she'll compete at the Cincinnati Open.

"Training week." - Williams on Instagram.

After being sidelined due to a hamstring injury for a year, Serena Williams returned to action at Wimbledon a few weeks ago, where she lost to Harmony Tan in the first round.

Novak Djokovic joins Team Europe for the 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic will participate in this year's edition of the Laver Cup. The Serb, alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, will lead Team Europe. This is the first time all four of them will compete in the event together.

"Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe lineup at Laver Cup London 2022."

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will be held from September 23-25, 2022.

Belinda Bencic withdraws from the Prague Open

World No. 13 Belinda Bencic has pulled out of the Prague Open, which is set to begin in a couple of days. Despite her withdrawal, there are quite a few big names in the draw, led by World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, and Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far