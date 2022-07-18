Tennis news today: Carlos Alcaraz trains with Karen Khachanov ahead of his Hamburg European Open debut, 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova gets married | 18 July 2022

World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed at the ongoing Hamburg European Open, practiced with Karen Khachanov ahead of his tournament debut. Former French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova tied the knot with long-time partner Stepan Simek over the weekend.

Jessica Pegula has risen to a new career-high of No. 7 in this week's WTA rankings. It's not all fun and games for Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios in the picturesque Bahamas. The Australian is also finding time to hit some balls and prepare for the upcoming hardcourt swing.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina shared some heartwarming posts of each other on the eve of their first wedding anniversary. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Carlos Alcaraz gears up for the Hamburg European Open

Teen star Carlos Alcaraz returns to action this week in Hamburg. He reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, his previous tournament on clay. He has also won three titles on the red dirt this year. The Spaniard had a hitting session with fellow pro Karen Khachanov ahead of his first-round match.

"Seguimos preparando el debut en Hamburgo! 🔨🥵 Buen entreno @karenkhachanov! (We continue to prepare the debut in Hamburg! 🔨🥵 Good training @karenkhachanov!)" - Alcaraz on Instagram.

Alcaraz will take on Nikola Kuhn in the first round on Tuesday.

Marketa Vondrousova walks down the aisle with long-time partner Stepan Simek

2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova tied the knot with Stepan Simek on Saturday. The two got engaged at the Tokyo Olympics last year, where the Czech won the silver medal in singles.

Congratulations poured in for the happy couple from well-wishers all over the world, including fellow tennis pros Karolina Pliskova, Tereza Martincova and Katie Boulter, among others.

Jessica Pegula achieves a new career-high ranking this week

There's not much movement in the top 10 of the WTA rankings this week. Only Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins traded spots, with the former rising a place to a new career-high ranking of No. 7.

Pegula has been one of the most consistent players over the last year and her rise to the top has been slow and steady. If she maintains her form for the rest of the season, a top-five finish in the year-end rankings is certainly possible for her.

Nick Kyrgios prepares for the upcoming hardcourt season

Nick Kyrgios, fresh off a career-best showing at Wimbledon where he was the runner-up, is currently living in the Bahamas. However, the Australian is doing more than just soaking up the sun in the exotic locale. The 27-year-old is also training for the hardcourt season, which commences next week.

"The soldiers by my side 🥷" - Kyrgios on Instagram

Kyrgios is set to compete in next week's Atlanta Open, followed by the Citi Open in Washington at the beginning of August.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina took to social media to commemorate their first wedding anniversary.

"You have made me a better person by loving me for who I am. Thank you for being there for me always. Happy Wedding Anniversary ❤️🙏🏾" - Gael Monfils on Instagram

"Happy one year anniversary my mon amour ❤️ My love for you is infinite! Cheers to a lifetime of happiness ✨🥰❤️ @iamgaelmonfils" - Elina Svitolina on Instagram

On the tennis front, Monfils is sidelined due to an injury, while Svitolina won't be returning to action any time soon as she's expecting their first child.

