Tennis news today: Daniil Medvedev returns to action at Geneva Open, Emma Raducanu enjoys a day out at Brands Hatch racing circuit | 16 May 2022

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev will make his comeback at the Geneva Open this week. Medvedev has been on the sidelines for almost two months following a hernia surgery.

Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, stepped away from the tennis courts and on to the race track as she spent the day at the Brands Hatch racing circuit.

Returning to on-court business, the 2022 French Open draw will be revealed on Thursday, 19 May at 6:45 p.m. local time.

Stefanos Tsitsipas took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on his Italian Open triumph. Elina Svitolina also created a stir on social media by announcing that she's pregnant with her first child.

Daniil Medvedev set to return to action at Geneva Open

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev underwent hernia surgery following his loss at the Miami Open. Now, after almost two months, he's set to return to action at the Geneva Open.

Medevedev is the top seed in the tournament and has received a bye into the second round. His second-round opponent will be either Richard Gasquet or John Millman.

This will be Medvedev's only tournament in the lead-up to the French Open. After not making it past the first round for four straight years, the Russian made it to the quarterfinals in Paris last year.

Medvedev will be hoping to replicate that performance or even go a few steps further this time around.

Emma Raducanu test drives a Porsche at the Brands Hatch racing circuit

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu recently became a brand ambassador for Porsche. The teenager recently had a blast at the Brands Hatch racing track and drove around in a Porsche as she enjoyed some high-octane action.

Raducanu wrote on Instagram:

"this rumble just my new ringtone…may let it ring out 😝 @porsche #carreracup"

Raducanu is next set to compete at the French Open for the first time. However, there are some concerns regarding her fitness, as she retired from her first-round match at the Italian Open due to a back injury.

2022 French Open draws to be released on Thursday

The draw ceremony for the 2022 French Open will be held on this Thursday, 19 May at 6:45 p.m. local time. The qualifying draws are already out and the matches are set to begin on Monday, 16 May.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be the top seeds on the men's and women's sides respectively. 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal will be seeded fifth and could meet Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova hasn't competed for almost three months now due to an injury. It remains to be seen if she'll return to defend her title.

Stefanos Tsitsipas congratulates Novak Djokovic on Italian Open victory

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) to win the 2022 Italian Open. The Greek took to Instagram to congratulate the Serb on his victory, as well as the organizers for hosting a great tournament.

"Congrats @djokernole on this well deserved victory, and for pushing all the whippersnappers to work harder. I would like to thank @internazionalibnlditalia for hosting a great and hospitable event for the players and their teams."

Tsitsipas added:

"It’s been a great weekend of tennis in the city of Rome. Lot’s of intensity, drama and suspense was created in these courts. See you all again next year!"

Djokovic and Tsitsipas have done rather well during the clay season so far and could very well meet in the final of the French Open this year as well.

Elina Svitolina announces her pregnancy

Former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina has announced that she's expecting her first child with husband Gael Monfils. The tennis power couple are expecting a baby girl in October.

Svitolina took to Instagram to make the announcement:

"With a heart full of love and happiness, we are delighted to announce that we are expecting a baby girl in October 👼🏽❤️"

Fellow tennis players were quick to congratulate the duo on the good news. Svitolina had previously announced a break from tennis due to her recurring injuries, but it now appears that she won't be returning to the tour for a while.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra