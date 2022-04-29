Tennis news today: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka loses in first round of Madrid Open, Victoria Azarenka urges WTA to take a stand against Wimbledon ban | 29 April 2022

Aryna Sabelenka was the first big casualty at the Madrid Open, as the defending champion was knocked out by Amanda Anisimova in the first round on Thursday. Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, meanwhile, has called upon the WTA to take action against Wimbledon for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens, Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko, among others, are confirmed to participate in the upcoming Strasbourg Open. Rafael Nadal practiced with Federico Delbonis ahead of his comeback at the Madrid Open.

Reilly Opelka suffered a shock second-round loss at the BMW Open in Munich, going down to Oscar Otte in straight sets. Here's a round-up of the day's news:

Aryna Sabalenka's Madrid Open title defense ends in first round

Aryna Sabalenka had lost all of her previous three encounters against Amanda Anisimova. So when she was drawn against the American in the first round of the Madrid Open, her chances of a successful title defense reduced considerably.

To her credit, Sabalenka fought hard, eventually going down 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. This is the third time the Belarusian has bowed out in the opening round at the Madrid Open. Dinara Safina (2010) and Aravane Rezai (2011) are the other two players to have lost in the first round of their title defense.

"It does not make sense" - Victoria Azarenka on Wimbledon ban

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka doesn't agree with Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing. Azarenka stated that she doesn't support war or violence in any way and that the All England Lawn Tennis Club's decision doesn't make any sense. She further urged the WTA to react strongly to the ban.

"There should be a reaction to that. If you are asking me if I agree with Wimbledon or see their reasoning after being on a personal call with them, I don't see their reasoning," Azarenka said.

"It does not make sense and it does not connect to what they are saying. I have made my stance very clear on the issue. I will never, ever support war. I will never support violence. I will never find any justifications for that. That is all I can say right now," she added.

Azarenka made a winning start to her Madrid Open campaign, defeating Viktorija Golubic 7-6(5), 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko to headline 2022 Strasbourg Open

The field for the upcoming Strasbourg Open will be led by Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko. World No. 18 Elena Rybakina is also confirmed to participate, along with Caroline Garcia and Zhang Shuai.

The Strasbourg Open is one of the two final events in the lead-up to Roland Garros. This year's edition will be held from May 16-21.

Rafael Nadal has a practice session ahead of Madrid Open comeback

21-time Major champion Rafael Nadal took to the court at the Manolo Santana Stadium ahead of his much-awaited comeback at the Madrid Open. The Spaniard sparred with Federico Delbonis as he was cheered on by a horde of fans. The King of Clay seems to have recovered quite well following his injury.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Rafael Nadal practicing with Federico Delbonis on Manolo Santana stadium @MutuaMadridOpen Rafael Nadal practicing with Federico Delbonis on Manolo Santana stadium @MutuaMadridOpen https://t.co/wulF6gY2Vw

Nadal has made an incredible start to the year with a 20-1 record that includes three titles. He'll be looking to emulate his performances from earlier in the season as he aims for a sixth title at the Madrid Open.

Reilly Opelka goes down to Oscar Otte at BMW Open

Reilly Opelka was upset by Oscar Otte in the second round of the BMW Open, losing 7-6(4), 6-2. Playing in his first tournament since winning the Houston Open a couple of weeks ago, the American failed to put his best foot forward and paid the price.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev was upset by Holger Rune in straight sets on Wednesday. World No. 7 Casper Ruud had a close shave, fighting back from a set down to win his second-round clash against Alex Molcan.

