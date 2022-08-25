Tennis news today: Dominic Thiem knocked out of Winston-Salem Open by Jack Draper, Maria Sharapova gears up for trip to New York | August 25, 2022

Dominic Thiem's improved run at the Winston-Salem Open came to an end in the third round. Thiem lost to Jack Draper in straight sets.

Elsewhere, Maria Sharapova will soon be heading to New York City to talk about all things fashion and tennis.

Angelique Kerber has been conspicuous in her absence from the tour of late and has now revealed the reason behind it. The former World No. 1 is expecting her first child and will be away from the tennis circuit for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, who's currently pregnant with their first child, was admitted to a clinic in Mallorca.

Reigning French Open doubles champion Kristina Mladenovic lost to 16-year-old Sara Bejlek in the first round of the women's singles event in US Open qualifying.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Jack Draper defeats Dominic Thiem in third round of Winston-Salem Open

Jack Draper continued his breakthrough season by scoring another big win. The British youngster defeated 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open.

Thiem was completely outclassed in the first set, but put up quite a fight in the second. However, it wasn't enough to stop Draper. Regardless, Thiem put in an improved display in the tournament after some disappointing results.

Draper will next take on either Ilya Ivashka or Marc-Andrea Husler.

Maria Sharapova gets ready for return to New York

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova remains one of the sport's most well-known figures, despite her retirement.

Along with tennis, she was synonymous with fashion and glamor as well. Now, the Russian is heading to New York City to talk about all things tennis and fashion.

"On the court, serving fashion and sport. 🎾💥 Tennis icon @mariasharapova and fashion legend @laurabrown99 will be at @springstudios on Sept 9 for #GlamSlam, laying down their thoughts on all things tennis and fashion.⁠"

Sharapova, along with Laura Brown, will be part of the "Glam Slam", where the duo will talk about tennis and fashion. With the US Open starting next week, expect her to make a trip to the Arthur Ashe Stadium as well.

Angelique Kerber announces her pregnancy

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is expecting her first child and has withdrawn from the US Open. The German hasn't competed for a while now, and until now the reason behind her absence wasn't known.

"I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition" - Kerber on Twitter

Angelique Kerber @AngeliqueKerber 🫶🏻 I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition🫶🏻 I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition 👼🫶🏻🍼❤️ https://t.co/Y6rRYOIUDR

But this isn't the end of the road for her. Kerber plans on returning to the tour following the birth of her child.

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello admitted to a clinic

Rafael Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, was rushed to a private clinic in Mallorca and could undergo an operation. She's currently expecting their first child and is 31 weeks pregnant. Her situation is being monitored and could undergo further treatment based on the recommendations of the doctor to avoid any complications.

Nadal, meanwhile, is in New York for the US Open, where he's gunning for a 23rd Grand Slam title.

Kristina Mladenovic loses in the first round of US Open qualifiers

Kristina Mladenovic, once ranked as high as No. 10 in singles, fell to 16-year-old Sara Bejlek in the first round of the US Open qualifiers. After dropping the opening set, the Frenchwoman stormed back to win the second set in a commanding manner.

However, Mladenovic was unable to sustain that momentum as Bejlek held her nerve to win the match in three sets. The 29-year-old will still compete in the season's final Grand Slam. She has teamed up with compatriot Caroline Garcia for doubles and the duo are seeded 14th. They won the French Open together for the second time earlier this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh