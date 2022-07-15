Tennis news today: Dominic Thiem reaches quarterfinals at Swedish Open, Ons Jabeur felicitated by the Tunisian president following Wimbledon heroics | July 15, 2022

Dominic Thiem's comeback has finally garnered some momentum. He notched up consecutive wins for the first time this year with a victory over Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Swedish Open in Bastad. Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, was honored in her home country after her runner-up finish at Wimbledon.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top seed at the Hall of Fame Open, was knocked out in the second round by Jason Kubler while Jannik Sinner withdrew from next week's Hamburg Open due to an ankle injury. All the top players on the women's side, including Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka, are heading to Toronto to compete in the National Bank Open next month. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Dominic Thiem makes the last 8 at Swedish Open

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Swedish Open. This is the first time since Thiem's return to the tour that he has won back-to-back matches. He has made this stage for the first time since the 2021 Madrid Open.

Thiem will take on Sebastian Baez for a spot in the semifinals on Friday.

Ons Jabeur receives warm welcome from the Tunisian president

Ons Jabeur's rise to the top has inspired many all over the world. She continues to break boundaries and reach new heights. Most recently, she was the runner-up at Wimbledon. She put Tunisia on the map with her achievements and was honored in a special ceremony by the country's president upon her return.

"Merci à son excellence Monsieur le Président Kaïs Saïed pour son accueil au Palais Présidentiel! (Thank you to his Excellency Mr. President Kaïs Saïed for his welcome to the Presidential Palace!)" Jabeur tweeted.

Jabeur is taking a well-deserved break at the moment, but will return to the tour at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, which will be held from August 1-7.

Felix Auger-Aliassime loses to Jason Kubler at Hall of Fame Open

World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime's woes have continued in Newport. After a first-round bye, he took on Jason Kubler in the second round. The Australian reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last week. Their match was suspended on Wednesday due to darkness.

Upon resumption of play on Thursday, Kubler served to force a deciding-set tie-break. Auger-Aliassime held a match point on his opponent's serve, but failed to capitalize on it. The Australian eventually defeated him 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4). The 21-year-old ended his grass season with consecutive first-round losses, following an opening-round exit from Wimbledon as well.

Jannik Sinner pulls out of next week's Hamburg Open

Jannik Sinner's injury woes continue to haunt him. He has now withdrawn from next week's Hamburg Open due to an ankle injury. It's a precautionary measure on his part and he will return to the tour the following week to compete in Umag.

#hamburgopen Unfortunately, Jannik Sinnerhas to withdraw from the entry list of the 2022 𝗛𝗮𝗺𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗴 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻due to injury. We are wishing Jannik a speedy recovery!

Injuries also forced Sinner to retire or withdraw from tournaments earlier this year, most notably at the Miami Open and the French Open.

Top WTA stars headline the National Bank Open in Toronto

The National Bank Open, which will be held in Toronto this year, features the who's who of women's tennis. 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, and home favorites Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez lead the initial entry list.

The tournament will be held from August 6-14.

