Tennis news today: Dominic Thiem recovers from COVID-19 and resumes training, Serena Williams honored as fashion icon by the Fashion Institute of Technology | 15 April 2022

Dominic Thiem's comeback from a lengthy injury layoff was cut short after he contracted COVID-19. Thiem has since recovered and was given the go-ahead by his medical team to resume training.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams, who has often made statements with her satorial choices, has been bestowed with the fashion icon award by the Fashion Institute of Technology.

In other news, Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova and Danielle Collins have withdrawn from the upcoming Stuttgart Open.

Rafael Nadal, who is currently sidelined with a rib injury, made the most of his downtime and interacted with players who train at his academy.

2021 finalist Andrey Rublev was knocked out in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters by Jannik Sinner, while defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced further. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Dominic Thiem resumes training after recovering from COVID-19

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem returned to action after months at the Marbella Challenger in late March. He lost in the first round and later tested positive for COVID-19. In a social media update, Thiem revealed that he has recovered now and can resume normal training. The Austrian wrote:

"Hey, Guys! 👋🏼 I had my medical check at the Red Bull Center yesterday and received the result from my doctors today that I can resume my normal workout routine and practice sessions. So my goal for the next couple of days is to practice, get stronger, get back on track 🎾💪🏼 Also spotted @pierregasly 🏎"

Thiem is set to compete in the Serbia Open and the Estoril Open over the next two weeks.

Serena Williams receives the fashion icon award from the Fashion Institute of Technology

Serena Williams' outfits on and off the court have often been the talk of the town throughout her career. The tennis legend isn't afraid to make a bold statement with her dressing sense. So it's no surprise that she received the fashion icon award from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Williams took to Instagram to share the news and how honored she felt after receiving the award, writing:

"It was an honor to be recognized as a “Fashion Icon” by @fitnyc, the Fashion Institute of Technology — an internationally recognized leader in education in design, fashion and business, and presented the award by @zalesjewelers."

She also stressed the importance of celebrating one's inner worth with the help of fashion and added:

"I’ve always felt it is super important to celebrate your inner power through your exterior statement and make that your fashion statement. #FITgala #FITnyc"

Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova and Danielle Collins to miss Stuttgart Open

Barbora Krejicokova suffered an injury while competing at the Qatar Open in February. She missed the sunshine double in March and it appears that the World No. 2 still hasn't recovered, as she has withdrawn from the Stuttgart Open. Fellow Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko has also pulled out.

Meanwhile, Danielle Collins suffered an injury at the Miami Open during her quarterfinal loss to Naomi Osaka. She withdrew from the Charleston Open after that and is set to skip the Stuttgart Open now as well.

Despite their withdrawals, the tournament still features a host of top WTA stars, including seven of the current top 10 players.

Rafael Nadal mingles with students at his academy

21-time Major champion Rafael Nadal is currently recovering from a rib injury. The Spaniard, who is otherwise busy traveling and competing, is making the most of his free time now.

He recently interacted with the players from his academy, who were thrilled to meet the tennis great. Nadal shared a few tips with them and saw them practice.

As of now, the 21-time Grand Slam winner's return to tennis remains unknown. Nadal is set to miss next week's Barcelona Open, a tournament he has won 12 times.

Monte-Carlo Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas' title defense continues, Andrey Rublev ousted by Jannik Sinner

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (1) on Thursday (April 14) to advance to the quarterfinals. However, 2021 finalist Andrey Rublev went down in three sets against Jannik Sinner. Grigor Dimitrov also upset the higher-ranked Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5 to make the last eight.

Joining them in the quarterfinals are World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz, 2022 Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Diego Schwartzman.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra