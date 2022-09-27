Tennis news today: Dominic Thiem wins his opener at the Tel Aviv Open, WTA to host a new 250 tournament in Texas next year | September 27, 2022

Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the Tel Aviv Open with a three-set win over Laslo Djere. The WTA will host a new tournament, the ATX Open, in Texas next year. The event will be held from February 27 - March 5.

Top seed Maria Sakkari survived a tough test from Kateryna Baindl in Parma, while Madison Keys was knocked out of the Tallinn Open in the first round.

The Legends Team Cup will head to Dubai in November, with the likes of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, David Ferrer, and Lleyton Hewitt set to compete.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Dominic Thiem survives a tough opening test from Laslo Djere in Tel Aviv

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem was tested thoroughly by Laslo Djere before earning a hard-fought three-set win. Thiem dropped the first set, but led 4-1 in the second. However, his opponent fought back to level the score and took the set to a tie-break.

Thiem managed to come out on top in the tie-break and played a lot better in the final set to win the match 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4. He'll take on Marin Cilic in the second round.

WTA to start a new 250 event in Texas next year

After hosting the WTA Finals next month, Texas will also be the venue for a brand new tournament early next year. The ATX Open will be held in Austin, Texas, from February 27 - March 5. The 250 event will be headlined by 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, with more players to be announced.

Maria Sakkari edges qualifier Kateryna Baindl in the first round at the Parma Ladies Open

Top seed Maria Sakkari seemed to be in control of the first set during her opening-round contest against Kateryna Baindl at the Parma Ladies Open. However, her level dropped towards the end of the set as her opponent managed to clinch it in the tie-break. The Greek regrouped to win the match in three sets, but will need to improve her level going forward.

Sakkari will face either Arantxa Rus or Panna Udvardy in the second round.

Madison Keys crashes out in the first round of the Tallinn Open

Fourth seed Madison Keys was dumped out of the Tallinn Open in the first round by Viktorija Golubic. The American played quite a sloppy match and her opponent was only too happy to take advantage of her mistakes. Golubic won the match 6-3, 6-2 and outplayed her opponent in the second set. Keys will now head to the Czech Republic to compete in next week's Ostrava Open.

The ATP Legends Team Cup heads to Dubai in November

After a successful edition in Pula, Croatia, the ATP Legends Team Cup will be held in Dubai from November 9-12. The venue will be Dubai Harbour, with retired pros like Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, David Ferrer, Lleyton Hewitt and Tomas Berdych, among others, in action. The two teams will be headed by Pat Cash and Ivan Lendl.

