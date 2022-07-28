Tennis news today: Emma Raducanu assigns Dmitry Tursunov as her new coach, defending champion Danielle Collins withdraws from next week's tournament in San Jose | 28 July 2022

Emma Raducanu has appointed a new coach, Dmitry Tursunov, to work with her for the upcoming hardcourt swing. Danielle Collins, the defending champion at next week's Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, has withdrawn from the event due to an injury.

After Nick Kyrgios, top seed Reilly Opelka was the latest to withdraw at the last minute from the ongoing Atlanta Open. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek made a victorious return to the tour, winning her first-round encounter at the Poland Open. Tennis coach Max Wenders has been handed a 12 year ban for match fixing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Dmitry Tursunov to be Emma Raducanu's new coach

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has picked Dmitry Tursunov to be her latest coach. Her coaching team has undergone quite a few changes over the past year. The two have teamed up for the upcoming hardcourt swing, with the potential to continue their partnership later on if it beats fruit.

Tursunov has previously coached Anett Kontaveit and Aryna Sabalenka. Coincidentally, Kontaveit is now working with Raducanu's former coach Torben Beltz.

Danielle Collins to miss the Silicon Valley Classic

Danielle Collins won't be able to defend her title at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose next week. She has withdrawn from the tournament due to a neck injury.

Since reaching the final of the Australian Open at the start of the year, the American's season has been derailed by recurring injuries.

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic @MubadalaSVC



Wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery. Hope to see you next year 🤗



#MubadalaSVC Our defending champion Danielle Collins has withdrawn from the tournament due to a neck injury.Wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery. Hope to see you next year 🤗 Our defending champion Danielle Collins has withdrawn from the tournament due to a neck injury. Wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery. Hope to see you next year 🤗#MubadalaSVC https://t.co/POjAhBu9kq

Collins has also withdrawn from the National Bank Open in Canada.

Reilly Opelka pulls out of the Atlanta Open

The ongoing Atlanta Open suffered yet another blow as top seed Reilly Opelka had to withdraw from the tournament. An injury forced him to make the tough decision just a short while before he was set to play his first-round match.

Atlanta Open 🎾 @ATLOpenTennis Player update



Unfortunately Reilly Opelka has withdrawn due to injury. Steve Johnson will take his place and play Ilya Ivashka tonight at 7 p.m.



#AtlantaOpen | #USOpenSeries Player updateUnfortunately Reilly Opelka has withdrawn due to injury. Steve Johnson will take his place and play Ilya Ivashka tonight at 7 p.m. 🚨 Player update 🚨Unfortunately Reilly Opelka has withdrawn due to injury. Steve Johnson will take his place and play Ilya Ivashka tonight at 7 p.m.#AtlantaOpen | #USOpenSeries https://t.co/DHF69DKMOc

Nick Kyrgios also did the same the day before. He suffered a knee injury which forced him to pull out of the tournament prior to his opening round contest as well.

Iga Swiatek is back to her winning ways

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's 37 match winning streak came to an end in the third round of Wimbledon. She's now back in action at the Poland Open and made a winning return to the tour.

She defeated Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. The two-time Grand Slam champion will take on Gabriela Lee in the second round on Thursday.

Tennis coach Max Wenders banned for 12 years after being found guilty of match fixing

The International Tennis Integrity Agency has banned coach Max Wenders for 12 years after an investigation found him guilty of match fixing. He also admitted to destroying evidence regarding a "corrupt approach."

Wenders worked as a coach, hitting partner and assistant with various tennis players on the tour, including Sofia Kenin, Anett Kontaveit and Demi Schuurs, among others. He was also in a relationship with Kenin as well, with the duo dating for a short while in 2021.

