Tennis news today: Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu knocked out of Madrid Open, Daniil Medvedev begins training on clay for possible Roland Garros return | 4 May 2022

Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu's journey at the 2022 Madrid Open came to an end in the third round. Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, was seen training on clay, signaling a possible comeback at the upcoming French Open.

Rafael Nadal's coach, Carlos Moya, has hit back at Patrick Mouratoglou, stating it's unwise to count the Spaniard out ahead of Roland Garros, while two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Andreson has announced his retirement from the sport.

Arch-rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have set up a tantalizing third-round showdown at the Madrid Open. Here's a round-up of the day's news:

Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu lose in third round of Madrid Open

Anhelina Kalinina continued her giant killing ways at the Madrid Open by knocking out a third Grand Slam champion in a row. This time, the Ukrainian defeated 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu looked like she was going to win quite easily, but then lost the plot completely. The Canadian led 5-3 against Jessica Pegula in the opening set, but managed to win just one more game after that, going down 7-5, 6-1.

Nevertheless, it was a pretty decent week for the duo. Raducanu is still finding her footing on clay, while Andreescu has returned to the sport after six months away from the tour. They're now scheduled to compete at next week's Italian Open.

Daniil Medvedev resumes training on clay for potential return at Roland Garros

Daniil Medvedev has recovered following a hernia surgery and has been training for a while now. He was initially expected to be sidelined for a month or two, but given recent developments, he might return to action sooner rather than later. The Russian recently shared a video of himself training on clay.

Medvedev has missed the the start of the clay season, and there's no reason for him to be training on the red dirt unless he plans on competing at Roland Garros. The former World No. 1 finally won his first match at the tournament last year and made it all the way to the quarterfinals.

Carlos Moya reminds Patrick Mouratoglou of Rafael Nadal's achievements, says it's unwise to count him out

Patrick Mouratoglou, the current coach of Simona Halep, recently opined that Rafael Nadal might not be in the best shape ahead of the French Open.

"He will not arrive at Roland Garros in his best shape," Mouratoglou had said.

Eurosport.es @Eurosport_ES La advertencia de Mouratoglou sobre Nadal: "No llegará en su mejor forma a Roland-Garros" La advertencia de Mouratoglou sobre Nadal: "No llegará en su mejor forma a Roland-Garros" 🗣💬 La advertencia de Mouratoglou sobre Nadal: "No llegará en su mejor forma a Roland-Garros"

Carlos Moya, Nadal's coach, reminded Mouratoglou of what the Spaniard has done and said the 21-time Major winner deserved "a little respect."

"17 years in a row top 10, Roland Garros 20 with 3 matches in 7 months, Australian Open 22 with 3 matches in 6 months... a little respect and memory," Moya tweeted.

Carlos Moya @Charlymoya twitter.com/eurosport_es/s… Eurosport.es @Eurosport_ES La advertencia de Mouratoglou sobre Nadal: "No llegará en su mejor forma a Roland-Garros" La advertencia de Mouratoglou sobre Nadal: "No llegará en su mejor forma a Roland-Garros" 🗣💬 La advertencia de Mouratoglou sobre Nadal: "No llegará en su mejor forma a Roland-Garros" 17 años seguidos top 10,Roland Garros’20 con 3 partidos en 7 meses,Australian Open’22 con 3 partidos en 6 meses..un poco de respeto y memoria @pmouratoglou 17 años seguidos top 10,Roland Garros’20 con 3 partidos en 7 meses,Australian Open’22 con 3 partidos en 6 meses..un poco de respeto y memoria @pmouratoglou 😉 twitter.com/eurosport_es/s…

After a great start to the year that saw Nadal win three titles, including the Australian Open, the former World No. 1 picked up an injury during the semifinals at Indian Wells. He will now return to action at the Madrid Open, where he will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round on Wednesday.

Also Check Out :- Tennis Results Today

2-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson announces retirement

Former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson has retired from tennis. The South African took to social media to announce his decision to hang up his racquet for good.

Kevin Anderson @KAndersonATP A note for everyone who has been a part of my tennis journey. (1-4/5) A note for everyone who has been a part of my tennis journey. (1-4/5) https://t.co/atueKpob84

In a career spanning almost 15 years, Anderson won seven titles and finished as runner-up 13 times. The highlights of his career included reaching the finals of the US Open in 2017 and Wimbledon in 2018. En route to the Wimbledon final, he defeated defending champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals after saving a match point.

Anderson was one of the most beloved players on the tour, adored by fans and contemporaries alike. The last couple of years have been tough for him, especially after undergoing knee surgery. He still managed to win one last title in 2021.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray set up exciting third-round clash at Madrid Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic maintained his perfect winning record against Gael Monfils. He defeated the Frenchman 6-3, 6-2 in the second round to improve to 18-0 against him (a record on the ATP tour).

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray won consecutive matches for the first time since January. After defeating Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the first round, he beat Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

The long-time rivals are finally set to face off after five years. Their third-round match on Thursday will be their 37th meeting. Djokovic leads 25-11 in the head-to-head.

Also Check Out :-Madrid Open 2022 Schedule

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala